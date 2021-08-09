Lamborghini Revives Countach Supercar





You know the car Poster child, fantasy source, mythical. The name is the surprise and scream of surprise when Piedmontese imagine named the car “shit!”. It’s the original supercar we think of today, perhaps the best work of stylist Marcello Gandini, and certainly defines his legacy. As long as the Lamborghini Countach was built 16 years ago, it was probably too long to lose the impact the door-stop jawdropper had on all nearby eyes.

The Diablo that replaced it might have been a good driving car, but it wasn’t a Countach. In fact, in such a symbolic original, it takes a clever hand to successfully revive it in order to endanger something that does not follow the original legend. Lamborghini is doing just that.

The Countach is back.

As you can see in the teaser video and the image of one fog in a covered wedge, it seems like a serious attempt at reinterpretation rather than recreation. The roofline is neither as low nor flat as the original roofline. This is probably not possible given modern safety requirements. However, the long tail, which is dramatically cut back towards the rear wheels, means that this is Countachreimagined, certainly, but unmistakable. Think about how the new Alpine A110 remixes the atmosphere of the original car. It may be nothing else, but it’s not a slab copy.

A distant shot of the car on a flat soil spread emulates the original, but barely reveals it except for the angular windshield that does not copy. The headlights are on, but is it a pop-up or flash piece that emulates the look of the LP car turn signal housing? The sound of the original Countach burning speakers mean that this new Countach burns fossil fuels, or burns out the old paradigm and introduces electric propulsion through the resurgence of the most famous models to date. Do you? Or is this just a special thing for low production or one-off car body manufacturing?

When Monterey Car Week begins in Houpla around Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Northern California, we’ll know someday, perhaps sometime this week. But for now, we’re just waiting to see it and wondering what awe-inspiring screams will pop out of our mouth when it happens.

