[NEW] 2021 Google Professional Cloud Architect practice exam





Course features:

-100% accurate answer + detailed description of all questions.

-Top quality questions.

-Simulate a real test scenario.

-Tests designed by GCP certified professionals.

-Questions based on the latest syllabus.

-The course comes with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Exam details:

Professional Cloud Architect allows organizations to leverage Google Cloud technology. With a complete understanding of cloud architecture and Google Cloud Platform, this individual can design, develop, and manage robust, secure, scalable, highly available, and dynamic solutions to drive business goals. The Google Cloud Certified-Professional Cloud Architect exam assesses your abilities:

Design and plan your cloud solution architecture

Manage and provision cloud solution infrastructure

Designed for security and compliance

Analyze and optimize technical and business processes

Manage cloud architecture implementations

Ensuring the reliability of solutions and operations

Description of the course syllabus:

1. Design and plan cloud solution architecture

1.1 Designing a solution infrastructure that meets your business requirements. Here are some considerations:

Business use cases and product strategies

Cost optimization

Application design support

Integration with external systems

Data movement

Design decision trade-offs

Build, buy, modify, or deprecate

Measurement of success (eg key performance indicators) [KPI], Return on investment [ROI],metric)

Compliance and observability

1.2 Designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Here are some considerations:

High availability and failover design

Cloud resource resilience with respect to quotas and limits

Scalability to meet growth requirements

Performance and latency

1.3 Network, storage, and computing resource design. Here are some considerations:

Integration with on-premises / multi-cloud environments

Cloud native networking (VPC, peering, firewall, container networking)

Data processing technology selection

Choosing the right storage type (objects, files, databases, etc.)

Choice of computing resources (eg preemptive, custom machine type, special workload)

Map computing needs to platform products

1.4 Creating a migration plan (that is, documentation and architecture diagram). Here are some considerations:

Integrate the solution with an existing system

System and data migration to support the solution

Software license mapping

Network planning

Testing and proof of concept

Dependency management plan

1.5 Envision future improvements in the solution. Here are some considerations:

2. Management and provisioning of solution infrastructure

2.1 Network topology configuration. Here are some considerations:

Extension to on-premises environment (hybrid networking)

Extensions to multi-cloud environments that may include communication from Google Cloud to Google Cloud

Security protection (intrusion prevention, access control, firewall, etc.)

2.2 Configuration of individual storage systems. Here are some considerations:

Data storage allocation

Data processing / computing provisioning

Security and access management

Network configuration for data transfer and latency

Data retention and data lifecycle management

Data growth plan

2.3 Computing system configuration. Here are some considerations:

Computing resource provisioning

Calculation of volatility composition (preemptive and standard)

Network configuration of computing resources (Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, serverless networking)

Infrastructure orchestration, resource configuration, and patch management

Container orchestration

3. Designed for security and compliance

3.1 Designed for security. Here are some considerations:

Identity and access control (IAM)

Resource hierarchy (organization, folder, project)

Data security (key management, encryption, secret management)

Division of Duties (SoD)

Security management (audit, VPC service management, context-aware access, organizational policy, etc.)

Manage customer-managed encryption keys with Cloud Key Management Service

Remote access

3.2 Designed for compliance. Here are some considerations:

Laws (eg, health record privacy, child privacy, data privacy, ownership)

Commercials (credit card information processing, confidential data such as personally identifiable information, etc.) [PII])

Industry certified (eg SOC 2)

Audit (including logs)

4. Analysis and optimization of technical and business processes

4.1 Analysis and definition of technical processes. Here are some considerations:

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Continuous integration / continuous deployment

Best Practices for Troubleshooting / Root Cause Analysis

Software and infrastructure testing and validation

Service catalog and provisioning

Business continuity and disaster recovery

4.2 Analysis and definition of business processes. Here are some considerations:

Stakeholder management (eg influence and promotion)

Change management

Team evaluation / skill preparation

Decision process

Customer success management

Cost optimization / resource optimization (capital investment / operating cost)

4.3 Developing procedures to ensure the reliability of the solution in a production environment (eg chaos engineering, penetration testing)

5. Implementation management

5.1 Advice to the development / operations team for successful solution deployment. Here are some considerations:

5.2 Programmatic interaction with Google Cloud. Here are some considerations:

Google Cloud Shell

Google Cloud SDK (gcloud, gsutil, bq)

Cloud emulators (eg Cloud Bigtable, Datastore, Spanner, Pub / Sub, Firestore)

6. Ensuring the reliability of solutions and operations

6.1 Monitoring / Logging / Profiling / Alert Solutions

6.2 Deployment and release management

6.3 Supporting support for deployed solutions

6.4 Evaluation of quality control measures

