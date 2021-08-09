How marketing leadership fails for tech brands





Head of Marketing and Communications at IQM Quantum Computers-European leader in the construction of superconducting quantum computers.

Marketing leadership has failed for many of today’s tech brands. Rather, the lack of marketing leadership that is causing tech brands to fail.

To understand how and why this is happening, first of all, modern marketing, which covers the key pillars of tech companies: product innovation, user experience, customer service, technology development, and of course marketing itself. You need to understand the evolved role of the person in charge. If the startup was talking, add business development and pivoting, investor marketing, analyst relationships, and market research to the list. Yes, marketing is complicated. But that’s also very easy.

Regardless of how the marketer’s role has evolved, every successful CEO will attribute some of his success to strong marketing leadership. However, it is an underestimated fact that building a global technology brand is a completely different ball game than marketing traditional products and services.

One of the unique aspects is the constant innovation inherent in successful technology companies. All changes to digital-based products or services require deep customer understanding, marketing readjustment, and optimization. In contrast, for FMCG companies like PepsiCo, product innovation is usually repetitive and subtle, allowing them to operate their businesses based on a long-term stable core brand position. ..

The resulting challenge for New Age tech startups and their marketing teams is to overcome the tendency to focus on glorious buzzwords, especially growth hacks, data platforms, and automation, in the short term. Of course, these tools are fine unless they are emphasized enough to ignore marketing fundamentals.

Today’s marketers need to be able to balance short-term execution with long-term strategy, but few are investing in the marketing expertise they need. This isn’t said to look down on them, but building a tech brand has never been easier.

Whether difficult or not, it’s an important task. Effective marketing is the key to building a lasting brand. This is essential for some external growth drivers, such as financing, customer acquisition, and maximizing customer lifetime value (CLV), and internal growth drivers, such as employee involvement and talent attraction. Ultimately, marketing is a major factor in sales and overall brand value.

The difference between a good marketer and a good marketer

A solid grasp of fundamentals is the foundation of all marketers, but top-level CMOs need more in their toolboxes. From products to finance, you need a deep understanding of your customers and your company. They need to measure and contribute to those goals, connect them with the data at useful times, and focus equally on long-term strategies and short-term outcomes.

In the gradual transition from increasing transaction value to maximizing CLV, some grit has disappeared from marketing games and more executives are getting lost by adopting the latest digital tools. Technology marketers need to reestablish their grit, tie it into a cohesive strategy, and be able to communicate that strategy to all members of the organization in great detail.

That said, it is the management that is jointly responsible for the success of the business. Marketing needs to act as the voice of the customer internally and influence all departments of the company, but those departments need to communicate back to marketing with the same level of transparency and trust. Successful CMOs make strategic decisions and have a central seat at the innermost table while being supported on all sides.

Tomorrow’s CMO

I hope I’ve never painted a tech marketer running around like a flock of headless chickens. That is certainly not the case. Today’s top marketers and the organizations they work for are keenly aware of the challenges associated with building a global technology brand. And needless to say, they’re overcoming them to build and support the brands we all know today, from Apple and Google to Amazon and Airbnb.

They also create a legacy of the meaning of building and selling successful brands like these, showing their peers and successors what they need for elite marketers who want to compete in the heart of the tech sector. Marketing leadership may not be extinct, but it is certainly at stake. And the CMO behind today’s most successful tech brands provides an example of what the future of marketing looks like.

If you’re a marketer moving to a marketing leadership role, the conclusion is simple: there’s more to marketing than digital. There is customer understanding, market research, marketing strategy, brand strategy, analyst relationships, product marketing, and the list continues.

Technology companies that have successfully built a global brand treat their brand strategy and business strategy as inseparable. And behind these successful brands is a comprehensive CMO, whether it’s a start-up or a Fortune 100 company.

