Galaxy S22 Rumors: Samsung plans to upgrade some big cameras

Samsung’s 2021 Unpacked event will take just a few days, with upgrades to its foldable phones, but the rumored Galaxy S22 may not debut until early next year. But it hasn’t stopped the wave of rumors about Samsung’s next flagship lineup. The latest topics are from Twitter leakers Ice Universe and Yogash. Ice Universe last week speculated that Samsung could introduce a 50-megapixel RGBW and 200-megapixel camera sensor this year. Yogesh added that RGBW sensors could be included in the Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was released in January and was impressed with its solid all-round performance and better price balance. The Galaxy S21 Ultra surprised us with its amazing camera settings and ability to take stunning zoom-in shots. But what about the follow-up series? I’m curious about what the Galaxy S22 brings.

Here’s what you’ll see from the Galaxy S22.

Release date of Galaxy S22: January 2022?

Samsung usually launched the S-series mobile phones in March, but in 2021 it countered that trend with the launch of the S21 line in January. The company typically updates its mobile phones every 12 months, so the S22 is currently scheduled to be announced in January 2022, probably at or around the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas.

However, it’s possible that Samsung will give the S21 line a little more room and return to its March launch schedule. Hoping that the COVID-19 restrictions will be a little easier by then, Samsung may want to have a face-to-face launch event. This is often done simultaneously in cities around the world.

Galaxy S21.

The sale of the Galaxy S20 line was unimpressive and could have had a lot to do with high prices in general, coupled with the widespread financial uncertainty of many people due to the pandemic. The S21 offered a mobile phone at a slightly more affordable price by replacing the glass back panel with reinforced plastic. Here are all the differences between the Galaxy S21 and S20:

At launch, the base S20 came in in the US for $ 1,000, while the base S21 fell below that at $ 800. I don’t think Samsung will try to make the S22 line cheaper, but I think it’s safe to try to match the price of the S21 instead of returning to the S20 level.

Multiple Galaxy S22 models: Plus and Ultra

There is no doubt that Samsung will offer multiple variations of the S22 line, offering different specs at different prices. In addition to the base S22, the upgraded S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models could be at the top of the range with the best specs and the best price. (The following is how to compare the variations of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.)

This is a recipe that Samsung has adopted over the last few generations and is a strategy that is clearly considered to work. For those on a more modest budget, the company could do a more affordable Galaxy S22 FE, but it won’t be available in the range-we don’t expect the S21 FE until later this year. The Galaxy S20 FE (short for “Fan Edition”) was launched in October 2020, eight months after the flagship S20 lineup. Fan Edition phones have sacrificed some smart features and specifications to achieve a more budget-friendly price.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra.

Drew Evans / CNET Galaxy S22 can support 65W charging

According to Leak’s Front Tron, Samsung has the potential to upgrade its S22 lineup, which supports 65 watts of charging. A tale posted on Twitter in July shows that a 65 watt fast charge is in the testing phase of Rainbow RGB, the codename for the S22 series rumor. If this speculation proves to be true, the S22 offers significantly faster charging times than the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 lineups, both of which charge 25 watts.

Galaxy S22 processor, Android version and display

Samsung tends to use both the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and its own Exynos processor on S-series phones, depending on the region, and is fully hoping to do the same on the S22 line. But it’s safe to assume that it will be both next-generation chips, probably the Snapdragon 895 (scheduled for launch in December this year) and the Exynos 2200.

In 2019, Samsung partnered with graphics chip company AMD to boost the power of mobile graphics, but so far no Samsung phone has dedicated AMD hardware. The S22 (or more likely the S22 Ultra) was the first AMD phone and could boast excellent graphics performance for gaming.

Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It’s also safe for the S22 line to run Android 12 (announced at Google’s I / O event in June this year and is currently in beta). Samsung’s unique user interface tweaks have been added, including additional features such as Samsung Health and Samsung Pay. And its Bixby virtual assistant software.

The display size will almost certainly depend on the model you choose. On the S21 line, the base S21 was the smallest at 6.2 inches, the S21 Plus pushed things further to 6.7 inches, while the S21 Ultra swelled to another 6.8 inches. Some early rumors suggest that Samsung will make the S22 and S22 Plus slightly smaller-6.05 and 6.5 inches, respectively. According to the same rumor, the S21 Ultra remains about the same size and, like the S21 Ultra, is the only one in the range that offers variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Sarah Tew / CNET Galaxy S22 Camera: 200 megapixel resolution?

Rumor has it that the most exciting camera upgrade this time around is the Hero S22 Ultra. The S21 Ultra’s camera is great, but it wasn’t a big upgrade over its predecessor, so it’s good to hear.

Some current rumors suggest that it will be the first Samsung phone with a resolution of a whopping 200 megapixels, based on teaser tweets from Samsung’s own Exynos account showing a 200 megapixel phone camera. doing. This is a major upgrade from the 108-megapixel S21 Ultra, which is already packed with pixels, and theoretically allows for a sharper zoomed-in image.

Leaker Ice Universe speculated on Twitter in August that Samsung could introduce a 50-megapixel RGBW and 200-megapixel camera sensor this year. Leaker Yogesh added to Ice Universe’s prediction that RGBW sensors could also be included in the Galaxy S22 series.

Speaking of zoom, the S22 Ultra is rumored to get continuous optical zoom, rather than simply setting and switching between 3x and 10x optical zoom lenses. Today, for example, zooming to 7x zoom on the S21 Ultra, which uses a combination of optical zoom and digital cropping, results in poorer image quality than using a 10x optical lens. Continuous zoom allows for untrimmed optical zoom over the entire zoom range.

The base S22 and S22 Plus models aren’t expected to get a similar camera boost, making the S22 Ultra stand out and justifying the use of extra cash. Expect to still see multiple lenses and a 50 megapixel main sensor.

Galaxy S21.

Additional features of Sarah Tew / CNET Galaxy S22

Additional features such as wireless charging, NFC for contactless payments, 5G connectivity, and in-display fingerprint scanner are extremely secure methods for all S22 models. Samsung may also continue to offer 128GB of basic storage options on all models, with upgrades up to 256GB or 500GB available if additional space is required.

The S21 series has removed the option to add a microSD card, so don’t expect to expand its storage. This was really disappointing, especially with the S21 Ultra, as high resolution images and 8K video take up a lot of space. Your fingers crossed and came back, but don’t disappoint.

