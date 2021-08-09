Apple opens to extending new child safety features to third-party apps





Apple today held a Q & A session with reporters on new child safety features, confirming during the briefing that Apple may extend its capabilities to third-party apps in the future.

As a review, Apple has announced three new child safety features that will appear in future versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and / or watchOS 8.

Apple’s new child safety feature

First, the optional communications security feature of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac messaging apps can alert children and their parents when sending and receiving sexually explicit photos. When this feature is enabled, Apple will use machine learning on your device to analyze image attachments, and if the photo is determined to be sexually explicit, the photo will be automatic. He said it was blurry and warned the child.

Second, Apple will be able to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) images stored in iCloud Photos, and Apple will be able to report these cases to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Will be. With US law enforcement agencies. Apple today confirmed that this process applies only to photos uploaded to iCloud Photos, not to videos.

Third, Apple extends Siri and Spotlight Search guidance across devices by providing additional resources to help children and parents stay online and get help in dangerous situations. For example, a user who asks Siri how to report CSAM or child exploitation will be referred to resources on where and how to submit the report.

Extensions to third-party apps

Apple has nothing to share today regarding the announcement, but said it is a desirable goal to extend child safety features to third parties for greater protection for users. Apple didn’t provide a concrete example, but one possibility is that communication security features will be available in apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and sexually explicit photos received by children can be blurred. There is sex.

Another possibility is that Apple’s known CSAM detection system could be extended to third-party apps that upload photos to locations other than iCloud Photos.

Apple didn’t provide a time frame for when child safety features could be extended to third parties. He noted that feature testing and deployment had to be completed, and the company also said it needed to make sure there were no potential enhancements. It impairs the effectiveness of privacy characteristics and features.

Broadly speaking, extending functionality to third parties is the company’s general approach, and has been around since introducing the App Store on iPhone OS 2 in 2008 and introducing support for third-party apps. I said that.

