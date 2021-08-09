Google allegedly considered buying Epic Games to silence antitrust complaints





Zoom in / Take a look, you landed in my “Google Ads” space, and in three homes, it costs $ 1,400.

Ron Amadeo / Hasbro

In 2018, Google and Epic Games launched a year ago spats over Fortnite on the Play Store. Instead of distributing the game through Google Play, Epic has decided that sideloading is a way to get Fortnite on Android, thereby avoiding a 30% reduction in Google sales. Epic has filed an antitrust allegation against Google, and a new unsealed court document discovered by The Verge reveals an interesting solution that Google had begun at the time. The company was considering buying Epic.

Epic vs. Apple / Google See more stories In the documentation, Epic sees Google’s Play Store as a “contagion” that could disrupt Google’s walled yard end-around, and Google “I was even thinking about buying some or all of Epic to curb this,” he reiterated. “Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that the plan was” unknown to us at the time. ” This indicates that Google has never made an offer to buy. In 2018, investors were giving Epic Games a $ 15 billion valuation, so Google needed a fairly large offer. Today, Epic’s final funding round was worth $ 29 billion. If Google owns a well-established game developer, imagine how it would be different today.

Epic’s antitrust complaints against Google revolve around security, features, and contractual barriers that Google claims to have built around third-party app stores on Android. To sideload an app on Android (such as a third-party app store), the user needs to tap some scary messages to warn that sideloading is dangerous. Users who are not tech-savvy can turn their backs on the high-friction installation process. Also, once installed, third-party app stores cannot update apps in the background like Google Play does.

When Epic began planning to distribute Fortnite outside of Google Play, a new document said, “A senior manager of Google Play has begun to contact Epic,” in a walled garden. It warns that living outside is not easy.

advertisement

One manager contacted Epics’ Vice President and Co-Founder to assess Epics’ interest in special transactions, especially the experience of downloading and obtaining Fortnite directly on Android. The manager says that downloading Fortnite directly is a terrible experience, frankly, and Epic needs to worry that most people don’t take more than 15 steps.

Later in the same document, Epic elaborated on the alleged content of the Google Docs titled “Response to Epic:”.

In an internal document titled Response to Epic, Google employees explained that installation friction associated with direct downloads was not only a bad experience for users, but also that Google knew that it would severely limit it from that data. Did [Epics] arrival.The documentation keeps explaining it [f]uture [Fortnite] Updates are challenged as follows: Targeting, update experience via the web. The direct download approach is most relevant to malicious apps and [Epics] Brand / Demographics; And It [t]His approach will cause serious confusion for users. [Google Play] Still attract [billions] Percentage of users who search Fortnite and encounter dead ends that don’t clarify the solution.

The Google side of this discussion would say that Android is much more open than iOS and doesn’t allow sideloading at all. Google’s security statistics regularly show that malware is increasing 8 to 10 times on devices that enable sideloading, so you’ll get a security warning. In court documents, Epic claims that Google has begun pushing these statistics to the media as an attack on Epic, but Google’s Android Security Year in Review series, which contains this information, has Fortnite. It dates back to 2014.

Google will make one concession to Epic in the next Android 12 release, adding new permissions to allow third-party app stores to update their apps in the background. The indifference of the Android ecosystem to shipping updates means that many users only get the new OS when they buy a new smartphone. Therefore, it should take about four years for Android 12 to reach the majority of users.

Google’s hardball tactics over the Play Store have also filed antitrust proceedings from 36 states. The proceedings allege that the company tried to preemptively crush competing app stores such as Samsung Galaxy Store. Today, the Galaxy Store is one of Fortnite’s largest Android distributors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/google-allegedly-considered-buying-epic-games-to-silence-antitrust-complaints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos