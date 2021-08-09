Channel Futures MSP501 Ranked Prosource-List of the Most Prestigious Global Managed Service Providers in the Technology Industry





Annual MSP501 identifies the industry’s best businesses growing through recurring revenue and innovation

Cynthinaty, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Prosource Technologies, the managed services division of Prosource, a Cynthinaty-based business technology solution provider, today announced that it has been re-designated as one of the leading managed service providers. Did. 2021 Channel Futures MSP501 Ranking.

For the past 15 years, MSPs around the world have submitted applications to be included in this definitive list of the best performing managed service providers in the technology industry. The Channel Futures MSP 501 Survey investigates your organization’s performance based on annual revenue, recurring revenue, profit margin, revenue structure, growth opportunities, innovation, supported technology solutions, and enterprise and customer demographics.

Brad Kates, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prosource, said: “The MSP501 Winners are their commitment to providing world-class IT expertise, innovative solutions and an unmatched customer experience in an era when customers need us more than ever. It reflects motivation and determination. “

Jeff Loeb, Senior Vice President of Technology at Prosource, said: “As the technology and security outlook evolves, our customers need trusted partners to protect and empower their businesses. We offer a strategic and proactive approach to information technology. I am excited to be selected as the best MSP in the world. “

Since its inception, MSP 501 has been a vibrant innovator focused on high levels of customer satisfaction in small, medium and large organizations in the public and private sectors from a competitive ranking. Evolved into a group. Today, many of their service and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support for hybrid workers.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 Winners are the best performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They far outperform their competitors,” said Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference’s Vice President of Content. One Robert De Marzo said. Expo division of Informa Tech Channels.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the history of the survey. A complete list of 2021 MSP 501 is available on the Channel Futures website.

About Prosource As a trusted business technology partner, Prosource provides powerful solutions that help organizations leverage technology to gain strategic advantage and become more efficient, effective and competitive.

As one of the leading managed service providers of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Prosource Technologies brings best-in-class IT resources and expertise to our trade in protecting and powering secure, cost-effective and scalable SMEs. Combined with Mark’s customer-centric approach. IT solution. A team of IT and cybersecurity specialists work closely with clients to reduce client costs and reduce risk through managed IT services, managed cybersecurity, business continuity and disaster recovery, hosted communications, and cloud-enabled solutions. Helps improve productivity. For more information, please visit www.totalprosource.com.

About Channel Futures Channel Futures is a media and event platform that provides companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analytics, peer engagement, business information, and face-to-face events. ChannelFutures properties include ChannelFutures MSP 501, which recognizes the most influential and fastest growing managed service providers in the technology industry. Channel Futures DEI 101, celebrating and celebrating those who have often been undervalued in technology channels. We offer unmatched face-to-face events such as Channel Partners Events, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, MSP Summit and Channel Evolution Europe. And the DEI Community Group is an initiative to educate, support, promote and maintain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry.

Channel Futures is part of InformaTech, a market-leading business-to-business information provider with depth and expertise in the information and communication (ICT) technology sector. For more information, please visit channelfutures.com.

