Here’s how to get a replacement vaccination card in Pennsylvania if it’s lost or damaged:





The pandemic isn’t over yet.

Delta variants are contributing to the proliferation of new cases of COVID-19 nationwide, including in the Philadelphia region, where increased infection is the current reality.

And now, some companies, from local restaurants like Martha in Kensington to Broadway Theater in New York, require you to show your vaccination card (or a photo of your card) to get in. We have established a vaccination policy.

However, vaccination cards are only made of paper and can be lost, damaged or destroyed.

If your vaccination card is lost or damaged and needs to be replaced, how many ways to get a new card in Pennsylvania, depending on whether you were vaccinated in the city of Philadelphia or in the suburbs of Philadelphia. There is.

Here’s what to do if your vaccination card is lost or damaged:

Read more: Do I need to laminate a vaccination card? What if you lose it? This is what should and should not be done.

If you have been vaccinated at a pharmacy or clinic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you contact your pharmacy or clinic. Jim Gallow, Communications Director of the Philadelphia Public Health Service, gives his advice in seconds.

We understand that sometimes things happen and the card is lost or damaged, says Garrow. We have told people to return to the clinic where they were vaccinated, and they should be able to receive new ones.

This also applies to those who have been vaccinated at a municipal clinic.

If you are vaccinated at a municipal clinic that is currently closed, such as the FEMA clinic at the convention center, Garrow recommends that you go to a health department clinic to explain the situation.

[They] Garrow says he should be able to look at the records and provide the person with an updated card.

The CDC also states online that it can also test the state’s immune information system. It is known in the Commonwealth as the Pennsylvania-wide Immune Information System (PA-SIIS). PA-SIIS is an immune registry system operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that collects and organizes vaccine history information.

Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary for the State Department of Health, recommends passing through the State Department of Health’s PA-SIIS system and skipping through vaccination providers if vaccinated outside Philadelphia. increase.

If Pennsylvania residents need a copy of their vaccination status, they can visit the Ministry of Health website and request a copy of their vaccination records, Burton said. Individuals should contact DOH for these vaccination records.

To do this, send an email to PA-SIIS ([email protected]) and you will receive a form to fill out and return to obtain a vaccination record. There is no clear timeline for the response, but Burton states that DOH responded as soon as possible and the department is currently working to improve this process.

People using this route can specify how to receive vaccination records, such as by mail or email, Burton said.

Read more: These are Philadelphia restaurants that require vaccination proof

No. PA-SIIS is only available to people who have been vaccinated outside of Philadelphia, Garrow said. Therefore, if you are vaccinated in the city, you should start by returning to the vaccinated area rather than using the state system.

PA-SIIS is only useful for people vaccinated outside of Philadelphia, so if vaccinated in one of the suburban counties, it works, Garrow says. In Philadelphia, in the short term, [you] Since I was originally vaccinated, I need the ability to provide a new card.

If you misspell your vaccine card or change your name after vaccination, you will get a new, modified card.

Garrow says that if you are vaccinated in the city and you are presented with a sufficient ID, returning to your vaccine provider and requesting a new card can result in renaming and errors.

Outside of Philadelphia, Burton says PA-SIIS is the way to go.

All changes to information, names, demographics, etc. are made through PA-SIIS, she says. The department makes every effort to make revisions on demand.

Jim Gallow, Communications Director, Philadelphia Public Health Service.

Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

