Which tech stack is the future?





Marketers and leaders are always looking to make their campaigns more productive and efficient through multi-channel communication with self-learning and decision support. New technologies are still what financial services want to implement. This article describes these technologies and how to get the most out of them.

Innovation is needed as the financial services market continues to grow.

According to the Business Research Company’s Global Market Report 2021, multi-channel campaigns are a popular recipe in recent digital marketing campaigns. The financial services industry is expected to grow to $ 22.5 trillion in 2021 and reach $ 28.5 trillion. Have you ever experienced a few irrelevances, such as the greatness of a particular credit card or checking account, or digital advertising or email talking about better ways to invest? The financial services industry leverages technology as much as possible to retain, upsell, and cross-sell existing clients, acquire potential new leads, and foster relationships with communications in both B2B and B2C areas. One of the key users striving for. ..

To achieve these goals simultaneously to maintain scalability, technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, and RCA can be used for more than we aim for. Here are four of the hottest technologies used in digital marketing in the financial markets and their cross-fusion.

1) Artificial intelligence

FinTech companies rely on AI to handle client requests and transactions, for example, multiple retail banks use chatbots to address everyday customer issues and processes. There is no doubt that AI will bring great automation to it, but identifying accurate segments and forecasts backed by analytical data on client preferences and past interactions can significantly improve communication channels. AI-based segmentation can derive decisions about multiple factors such as transactions, demographics, corporate statistics, geography, and predict the probability that a particular client group will make the next financial decision, trend, or investment choice. .. AI also reduces information asymmetry and transaction uncertainty.

The application of artificial intelligence technology in the financial industry also plays an important role in content customization, aiming for the right time for personalized services. Example: How many database marketers or analysts are wondering what is the best time to send a marketing email campaign? Instead, many emails are being sent as large amounts of email today. Machine learning can be used to determine an optimized time for someone to open an email to ensure higher open rates and click-throughs. According to a Deloitte survey, 56.5% of companies use AI in marketing for content personalization.

In customer segmentation, various aspects of AI such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and self-supervised learning jointly accelerate the flow of real-time financial information to provide accurate decision trees, trend models, or support vectors. Derivate to get the exact target Derive the personalization of the client group.

2) Blockchain

Blockchain is already exposed to applications in the areas of digital currencies, cross-border payments, securities payments, trade finance, cross-chain protocols, hybrid collaborative innovation, and DeFi (decentralized finance) to reduce operating costs for financial institutions. It has been.Blockchain can play an important role in-

Target Audience Identification: A set of automated rules allows campaigns to pinpoint clients without the risk of leveraging inflated metrics. Engagement not only helps existing clients, but also grows leads and subscribers. Data management that utilizes appropriate KPIs only for decisions for the client’s suboptimal treatment. Control and Customization-Dynamic advertising, banner placement, and content personalization are much easier.

Because the blockchain is decentralized, marketers can collect all campaign metrics without misunderstanding. This will help you to draw an accurate image in the end.

3) Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Financial institutions often use robotic process automation (RPA) to speed up compliance processes, improve procedural efficiency, or eliminate manual errors in account reconciliation, but marketing campaigns run. Because it is an iterative task, there are use cases where RPA can be leveraged to optimize the digital marketing process. !! !!

Strengthening customer engagement-with the rise of robo-advisors and self-financing plans. Improving the experience has great implications for conversation from start to finish conversion. Robotics processes can take advantage of unsupported autonomous bots to respond to client keyword input. One great example is the integration of chatbots, which enables compelling discussions with clients and provides marketers with repetitive findings.

Another feature of RPA is that it maintains consistent data and speeds up record-level allocation across multiple systems. This greatly speeds up lead engagement.

With the added benefit of using machine learning in robotic process automation, it applies algorithms to learn insights and leverages experienced decisions in addition to specified rules. This greatly reduces the time reliance on iterative analysis of online ad placement campaigns.

4) Cloud computing and big data

Organizations typically collect, store, and use large amounts of data for focused use cases, but often the data is distributed across multiple business units in different forms and all consumer profiles. There is a challenge in integrating. Cloud services provide database marketers with scalability, computing power, and capabilities to discover large amounts of data insights in real time, build all infrastructure, data centers, and design hugely costly solutions. , Allows you to make decisions about market activation. When leveraging cloud computing, compare the three service types based on what they offer and when they use them.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): For example, AWS, Azure, Rackspace, Linode, Google storage and servers. Organizations have more control, but they need a team of experts to manage applications, data, middleware, and operating systems.

Who can use it-Organizations trying to control the use of full applications and infrastructure, budget concerns, or companies that are growing rapidly and need scalability in the near future.

Platform as a Service (PaaS): For example, if a developer can build an application, automate it in addition to the services provided by AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Google App Engine, or IBM Bluemix. It is highly available and easy to deploy, but there are complex integrations and data security concerns with consumer personal data.

Who can use it-An organization looking to create their own Martech analytics application, the flexibility of deploying projects undertaken by various teams of developers.

Software as a Service (Saas): These services are out of the box and ready to use, including Hubspot, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Salesforce. Sales and marketers install the application directly or use a web browser. Organizations do not need a technology development team and no hardware or software maintenance, but they have little control over applications, servers, and limited customizations.

Who can use it-A company that seeks a quick and easy way to get started marketing engagement faster, without spending time maintaining services, hardware, and software.

Technological advances are the driving force behind the emergence and growth of digital marketing. Financial services rooted in legacy processes often struggled with technology migrations, but pandemics give leaders and marketers new perspectives to leverage deeper insights by creating omni-channel experiences. I put it in. Due to the global nature of financial services products, service technology that drives marketing is an important part of maintaining an organization and potential customers. As technology and automation continue to evolve, automation of digital marketing campaigns will become easier and more widely used.

