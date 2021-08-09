Ariana Grande Fortnite Tour was the moment of production





It’s hard to exaggerate how strange Fortnite is. At some point, while waiting for the virtual Ariana Grande concert of the game this weekend, three identical versions of Rick and Morty started dancing around me. Later, I walked by a pair of marshmellos relaxing in the same yellow beanbag chair. The first show I went to was dressed as Travis Scott. He then wore a Toronto Raptors jersey and tied a dancing baby Groot to his back.

Fortnite crashes commercialism in which all fictional worlds appear to clash with real-world celebrities in battle royale games, but it can definitely be offensive at times. But it also leads to some very cool moments, especially when it comes to live events. Also, the Ariana Grande concert wasn’t another exciting live music experience built in a fascinating way based on Fortnite’s history.

Fortnite has a surprising amount of history, mainly because of the fact that developer Epic is constantly experimenting with games that stop at colorful islands to kill people. Players stuck for a while remember the important moments that shape the game, such as when a mysterious cube rolls on an island, when a rocket is launched to break the sky, or when a black hole creates a whole new map. increase. These moments can even make all of the tedious and licensed aspects of the game feel strangely natural, as when the island flooded with iconic Marvel locations.

The Ariana Grande Tour felt like the culmination of this kind of integrated storytelling. Previous concerts like Marshmello and Travis Scott were one-off experiences, but the Grande event was tied to multiple aspects of Fortnite. Currently, the game is in the midst of an alien invasion. There are new sci-fi weapons to play with, flying saucers that suck up players, and an impressive motherhood that floats on the island. Before the player noticed that the concert was taking place, one of those saucers parked just above the center of the map and projected a holographic countdown clock on August 6th to make fun of something big.

When things started, the event was more than just music, so it was different from past Fortnite concerts. Before the arrival of Ariana Grande, players were guided through the portal. There, I got a glimpse of some of the big in-game events, such as the erupting volcano. What followed was a series of mini-game style experiences. Players slide along a paint-covered slide, bouncing straight through a fluffy world from Lolux, and steer an airplane to defeat former Fortnite raid boss Storm King.

Finally, a towering Grande appeared in a black room illuminated by stars, taking the player into a very surreal world. There were huge floating bubbles in the sky, riding a glittering llama, an MC Escher-style castle, and finally a pop star emerged from a crack in the ground crushing all the fans with a jeweled hammer.

It was a lot of fun. But more importantly, it felt Fortnite in nature. From the way the tour was announced to the connection with alien and iconic Fortnite moments and images, it was another part of the game’s ever-growing myth. Only this time the pop star is involved. The Grande was a dress made of sparkling white eyes and shimmering pieces of glass that even looked like a Fortnite character. (Of course, you can also buy skins to make them playable in-game.) Even after the tour is over, there is still a series of in-game quests that players will delve into.

Earlier this year, Epics chief creative officer Donald Mustard described Fortnite as an opportunity to create almost new media. He meant that the game and its scale provided an opportunity to tell a story in a novel way. Fortnite doesn’t have traditional plots or characters, but instead uses live events and their ever-changing world as tools to create long-running stories. Steadily, almost every aspect of the game is drawn into this focus on storytelling, even with a large number of licensed tie-ups. At Fortnite, there is little difference between Galactus and Ariana Grande attacking the island. In this game, concerts are no longer just concerts, but their folklore.

