Greentech is emerging and crowdfunding platform Indiegogo is in control

Efforts across many different sectors and stakeholders, including governments as well as businesses and investors, to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Innovation is needed.

While much attention has been focused on government commitments and the recent wave of corporate net zero commitments, less focus has been placed on the role investors can play in achieving this important goal.

Recently, Silicon Valley Bank published a Future of Climate Technology report highlighting the big boom that green technology is currently experiencing in several different industries. VCs and other fundraiser, as well as governments and businesses, play an active role in climate change by funding businesses and creating technologies that are working towards a more sustainable future. .. For example, a 2021 climate technology-focused fund’s VC funding is expected to reach a record $ 21 billion, and the flow of funds from VC funds to climate technology companies is a record $ 49 billion. Will reach.

Within this ecosystem, crowdfunding is another sector contributing to this massive green technology boom. For example, crowdfunding platform Indiegogo has raised more than $ 78 million in sustainable products and technologies overall.

As part of a goal-driven business survey, we talked to Indiegogo CEO Andy Yang about the role of crowdfunding in general and how it is a particularly important source of information for Greentech. The following is a lightly edited excerpt from an online exchange.

Christopher Marquis: What is Indiegogo’s mission? And how is the platform different from other crowdfunding platforms?

Andy Yang: Indiegogo is a crowdfunding platform that enables entrepreneurs to enter the market and raise money from everyday backers looking to get the most unique and exclusive technology products early. Our mission is to build a global network of communities that connect trusted professional entrepreneurs with innovation enthusiasts. As a pioneering crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo is known for launching successful brands and funding over 800,000 ideas since its inception.

The current situation of crowdfunding is very diverse and there are plenty of choices. This is great for both supporters and entrepreneurs. There are a wide range of platforms that focus on specific areas of crowdfunding, such as crowdfunding for causes (GoFundMe) and crowdfunding for artists (Patreon). Indiegogo hosts various categories of products and projects on its site, but is proud to be one of the only crowdfunding platforms that offers a strong selection of technology, hardware and innovation products in particular. I’m waiting.

Indiegogo is also the only crowdfunding platform that provides campaign owners with their own services and support to help campaigns raise as much money as possible. In addition to hosting the platform, a team of experts will provide guidance and consulting on how to maximize the potential of your campaign, and when published, expand your best campaign through marketing and promotion. That’s why entrepreneurs choose Indiegogo. This is due to our track record of launching successful brands with unmatched levels of support, platform capabilities, and global reach.

Marquis: Why do you think Greentech has grown on Indiegogo in the last few years?

Yang: Indiegogo defines green technology as an innovation in which design and feature integration truly considers the environmental impact of users, brands, or both.

The global green tech and sustainability markets alone are projected to be a $ 57.8 billion industry by 2030. Therefore, it is clear that this category will continue to grow as the tech-savvy consumer population becomes more environmentally aware of the products they buy and support. ..

Crowdfunding is unaffected by this larger industry trend. In fact, looking at data from crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo can help us understand what innovation is paramount to consumers who consider them to be tech-savvy early adopters at the micro level. increase. Indiegogos backers are proud to discover and fund cutting-edge products and technologies. So it’s no wonder that last year, from this demographic, greentech gained such massive support on the platform. Greentech campaign funding raised at Indiegogo increased by 145% from what was seen since the beginning of 2020, and support increased by 900% last year.

In addition to increasing support from supporters, we also noticed how this perception is reflected in the creation of new campaigns and products. With the launch of the Green Tech campaign, we will see an increase of 35% from 2020.

Marquis: What do you think of this trend about what consumers today want from tech products?

Yung: I think the growth of the Green Tech campaign shows that consumers are aware of the products they use today and their environmental impact. On platforms like Indiegogo, this doesn’t have to come at the expense of losing new and hot technology. Consumers don’t want to feel the need to give up the modern luxury and technology they’re used to, so they want more unique and smarter products that can be more sustainable while staying at the forefront of technology. looking for. At least at Indiegogo, advocates believe that their products and technologies can help create more sustainable ways of living and consuming, while at the same time making life easier, more efficient, or fashionable. I am.

Marquis: How can the crowdfunding industry influence funding of key new sectors such as green tech / sustainability?

Yang: First and foremost, crowdfunding is an incredibly viable funding route that entrepreneurs often overlook when looking for funding for new products and ideas. Also, crowdfunding does not rule out poorly serviced or estranged entrepreneurs, and because it believes it is a more comprehensive way than traditional venture capital financing and lending, so much. People are drawn to crowdfunding. Indiegogo crowdfunding also provides entrepreneurs with a community of like-minded people who can provide support and feedback on projects and innovations. It’s also one of the most efficient ways to get capital directly into the hands of entrepreneurs.

Products that debut on crowdfunding platforms are equally influential. To date, crowdfunding of GreenTech products at Indiegogo has raised more than $ 78 million in sustainable products and technologies overall. The more recognized that crowdfunding is an influential source of funding, the greater the impact it will have on the game-changing sector of the environment. It’s very rewarding to see our green technology and energy sector growing very much at Indiegogo.

Marquis: What are some of Indiegogo’s most popular Green Tech campaigns?

Yang: Lomi (instant waste compost bin), Briiv (sustainable air purifier) ​​and GoSun Chillest (ice-free solar cooler) are currently some of the most popular green tech campaigns on the platform. All three have raised a total of over $ 8 million from campaigns on Indiegogo.

Indiegogo is not only constantly adding new sustainable green tech campaigns to its platform, but is also actively boosting and promoting this new popular category. All Energy and Green Tech campaigns can be found on our website, where you can read about some of the most popular Green Tech campaigns.

