Ariana Grande fixed Fortnite for me after a coma ruined it

First of all: In March 2018, I was taken to the hospital for life-saving surgery. There were complications. I woke up from a medically induced coma in mid-April. One of the first things I remember what someone said is is he playing Fortnite?

No, I haven’t played Fortnite. The Battle Royale version of the epic-based construction game was released last September. I remember the lively buildings from winter to spring. We covered Fortnite: Save the World, the predecessor of the game, from the announcement to the start of early access in mid-2017 and the subsequent lukewarm reception. Fortnite: Battle Royale was a game that Id would eventually avoid.

I didn’t understand it by March 2018. On the day when the inner wall of the aorta broke, blocking blood flow to the spine and paralyzing below the chest almost instantly, I was playing Sea of ​​Thieves for review. Since then I haven’t been able to play the game, but that’s another story. I managed to call 911 and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was taken by helicopter to another facility for surgery. I should have died, but I didn’t die because of the prompt medical response. I was supposed to wake up the next day, but I didn’t wake up because it was a hassle to get out of the ventilator due to years of smoking. After sedating for several days without pulling out the respiratory tract, a tracheotomy was performed and the patient was put to sleep for several weeks.

I couldn’t speak when I woke up from early to mid-April. I was able to speak and make a jarring and breathtaking sound for a short time when the tracheostomy tube was a little loose, but that’s not a fun way to talk. I couldn’t write or type because it took me a few more weeks to get the proper movements of my hands and arms. But I could hear a nurse ask my spouse what I did to make a living, and when I heard the answer, I asked if I played Fortnite. Fortnite. That Fort Knight. Battle Royale. Their children / nephews / friends / husbands played it relentlessly.

The Fortnite epidemic has gained momentum as a mainstream cultural sensation for months at that time, but Im isn’t the one to go out of my established gaming circle. I don’t go to the bar. I don’t see my friends for lunch. I don’t grab a simple coffee and catch up. Even before I was paralyzed, I enjoyed staying at home and talking to people on the Internet. People who knew I knew Fortnite as a game and didn’t feel the need to talk to me about it.

At the hospital, I felt that was the only thing everyone wanted to talk about. The first hospital, which recovered from the first surgery before spending a month and a half in the intensive care unit, had a sign where the family could write facts about me for the staff. I think it was my sister who wrote about being a video game journalist, so she’s at least partially responsible for all of Fortnite’s story. During my stay I met dozens of nurses, at least half of whom grew up the game. So I think the sign went well.

My favorite Fortnite mention was from my doctor who asked me about the game during a round one morning. This asks her to take my spouse aside, think about what would happen if they couldn’t pull me away from the ventilator, and think about what my quality of life would be. It was just before.

In May 2018, I was transferred from our hospital to LTAC, a long-term acute care facility. It was there during the month that I was finally separated from the ventilator. They made me breathe again. They reintroduced me the story. They fed me properly, not through a tube in my stomach. They asked me about Fortnite three or four times a week. Instead, there was one of the bald and barbaric physiotherapists who talked to me about Game of Thrones. I liked him very much. He knew nothing about Fortnite.

I left LTAC in early June and was moved to a facility near my home for rehabilitation of inpatients, preparing for a new life as a one-third body user. Fortunately, part of that one-third was my mouth, and I was finally armed with a voice that could clearly and concisely tell the staff not to ask me about Fortnite. No, I didn’t play. Yes, I know its popularity. There are more RPG fans. Role-playing game. Final Fantasy? Lower stakes, more stories? I will continue to do so until the staff get bored and leave. At that point, I put the food network back on and take a nap.

I finally returned from many hospitals in July 2018. It resumed in early August. Three years later, I played the first full-round Fortnite.

It took me 30 minutes to understand how to read this graphics card. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

Oh, Id has installed the game several times over the last three years. Id logs in and gets a screenshot of what the article is available in the in-game shop. At some point, I logged into the world of creative mode and reported on the new AMD graphics card that made its debut in the game. However, I have never played a round of Battle Royale properly. Until everyone started screaming about Ariana Grande.

I’m not a fan of Ariana Grande, but I’m not old enough to get caught up in a particularly strong wave of hype. Last Friday, my online colleagues and colleagues began to make a fuss about the singer’s in-game concert, so I decided it was time to install the game again. And hey, I had some promotional V-Bucks in my Xbox account wallet, I might use it towards the Ariana Grande skin.

My first Fortnite skin purchase. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

Well, shit. Now that I have skin, I probably need to attend a concert. It was the second performance on Saturday early morning. I was completely impressed. The gorgeous in-game event was like Id dreamed of returning to high school in the early 90’s. It was as if the trapper keeper’s art had come back to life. I was half-expected to wake up drooling with plastic-covered cardboard school supplies.

I recorded the entire event. Unfortunately I recorded it silently, so I vowed to appear on another show the next day. I pressed play while waiting for the countdown timer. Then I played again. Then, as soon as I died, I started lining up and wanted to take action.

All the excuses I wasn’t playing began to melt. I soon realized that there were still many stupid enemies behind rocks and buildings to chase after seemingly scary enemies, so I was immediately worried that everyone would be better at shooting than I was. It has disappeared. I was worried about collecting resources and making things, but you don’t have to do that. If anything, the newly built structure is a sure sign that someone is shooting around. And just standing across the wall and waiting for the rubble to disappear is nothing more fun than having a player with a shotgun in his hand and destroying it in search of resources.

All right, I was having fun. I bought a battle pass. Started a quest to unlock new skins and gear. Around 10am on Sunday morning, I got my first Victory Royale.

Yesterday I won two more Victory Royales. I think this is a considerable achievement, but some people say that games using bots etc. are much easier these days. Still, it doesn’t undermine my sense of accomplishment. I’m proud to see my statistics on Fortnite Tracker.

I feel that I should retire now. Screenshot: Fortnite Tracker / Kotaku

I managed to get into the final performance of Ariana Grande yesterday afternoon. The second time was just as spectacular. I recorded the sound this time, but I also left the markers in the game map that are present in every scene, so the video becomes garbage again. But I’m ready for whatever Fortnite concert comes next. I say I can take out at least half of my fellow concert attendees before one of them gets me, with some cool skins, some dance moves, and in that regard I have knowledge.

Now I have a bunny skin. I can never stop. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

If I go back to the hospital tomorrow, I don’t think anyone will ask me about Fortnite. Many things have happened in the last few years. A new game feel has come and gone. It was still on the verge of a pandemic. If medical professionals ask me what they have done to make a living and I answer game journalism, I think they just nod and start their business. That’s a shame because I really want to talk about Fortnite right now.

