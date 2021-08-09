Google’s new Titan security key lineup doesn’t allow you to choose between USB-C and NFC





Google announced an update to Titan’s security key lineup on Monday, simplifying it by removing the product and introducing NFC on all keys. The company currently offers two options. One has a USB-A connector, the other has USB-C, and both have NFC for connecting to most mobile devices. The USB-A key will cost $ 30, and the USB-C key will cost $ 35 when it goes on sale on August 10.

One of the biggest changes in Google’s new lineup is the updated USB-C key with NFC support added. Google’s previous USB-C option, created in collaboration with Yubico, did not support the wireless standard. It’s easy to choose between USB-C and A. There are features that one does not have, and features that the other does not. It’s just a matter of what port your computer has. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Yubico was involved in the new key.

The security key acts as a second factor to protect the user from phishing attempts.

According to Google’s support documentation, the Titan security key can be used not only to protect your Google account, but also to third-party apps and services that support FIDO standards such as 1Password. They, and other corporate security keys such as Yubico, could act as a second factor in protecting your account, even if an attacker obtains your username and password. They also fight phishing because they do not authenticate logins to fake websites that are trying to steal your credentials. The Titan Key also works with Google’s advanced protection program designed to provide additional security to people whose accounts may be targeted.

Google’s current USB-A security key already includes NFC and sells for $ 25. The USB-A and NFC keys that Google lists in their blog posts sell for $ 30, but come with a USB-C adapter. According to Google’s specs page, the USB-A keys currently listed in the store are not included unless purchased as part of a (sold out) bundle.

Google’s NFC / Bluetooth / USB keys, which were released to the public in 2018, will no longer be sold as part of the updated lineup. It’s already listed as sold out on the Google store page. According to a Google blog post, the Bluetooth model has been deprecated, allowing you to focus on easier and more widely available NFC features.

Updated USB-C and NFC keys work on MacBook and iPhone without dongle

The updated Titan Security Key lineup doesn’t seem to have a Bluetooth option, but it’s nice to see the USB-C key getting NFC. If you have a MacBook / iPhone lifestyle, you can use the updated USB-C and NFC keys without a dongle. Google said in a blog post that Bluetooth / NFC / USB keys will continue to work via Bluetooth and NFC on most modern mobile devices. Google’s Titan Security Key store page currently lists older models, but according to a Google post, the updated lineup will be available starting August 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/9/22617183/google-usb-c-titan-security-lineup-nfc-password-protection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos