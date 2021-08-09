LG Energy Solution Holds “Battery Innovation Contest” Wins $ 150,000 Annual Prize





LG Energy Solution expects universities and research institutes around the world to promote next-generation battery technology in the form of contests. The international “Battery Innovation Contest” (BIC) is sponsored by LG Energy Solution and will accept entries until September. The contest is open to all battery-related topics, and winners receive up to $ 150,000 a year in ongoing research and development.

LG Energy Solution is positioned as LG Group’s new battery production unit, spun out of LG Chem at the end of 2020. Areas currently being focused on are lithium-ion batteries for EVs, mobility and IT applications, and energy storage systems (ESS). ).

LG Energy Solution announced at the end of July that it will manufacture BEV batteries in Indonesia in a joint venture with the government in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.

LG Energy Solution now aims to accelerate all aspects of battery research and development through new public contests.

LG’s “Battery Innovation Contest” Starts on August 9th

With a press release from LG Energy Solutions from South Korea, the new Battery Innovation Contest will be open to the public until September 30th today.

National and international scholars and researchers interested in participating in the battery contest can submit technical proposals from the official LG Energy Solution website.

Battery contests are open to all battery topics, but LG is ultra-safe, long-life, low-cost, solid electrolyte, next-generation batteries.

LG Energy Solution said it will hold a committee of internal experts to evaluate each research proposal based on the originality and marketability of the technology. Kim Myung-hwan, Chief Production & Procurement Officer of LG Energy Solution and Head of Battery Research Center, said of the contest:

LG Energy Solution aims to do its utmost to lead the battery industry by actively utilizing the results of the innovative research presented in the “Battery Innovation Contest”. This contest offers international scholars various opportunities to do their best in battery-related research.

Recommended proposals will be notified individually between November 2021 and February 2021. Each nominated institution is granted up to $ 150,000 annually for ongoing research and development.

After signing the contract with LG Energy Solution, educational institutions will also be given the opportunity to exchange technology with LG researchers for at least one year. Certain designated research institutes may be eligible for a multi-year grant following a one-year warranty.

Electrek take

Competition drives innovation.

Is there a better way to boost the pace of battery innovation than involving the general public? I think it’s a great idea to encourage universities and research institutes around the world to make progress in batteries.

The nominated person will gain access to grants and LG Energy Solution resources, but LG has the opportunity to fund and potentially acquire advanced battery technology.

Everyone, including consumers, can benefit. $ 150,000 is a small amount for a big manufacturer like LG, but it’s very likely that some of these contestants are missing out on supporting the success of their research.

