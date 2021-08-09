Samsung Unpacked: Last chance to book Samsung’s next big device early





Samsung’s next unpacking event is August 11th.

Samsung

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpack event will take place later this week. It’s widely expected that the company’s latest foldable cell phone lineup will be announced, but if you want to step into the pre-order queue, you’re in luck. You can get on the waiting list in advance for free-and you can get some sweet deals to launch. Here’s everything you know about Samsung’s new devices and how to book today.

When will the Galaxy Unpacked take place?

Last month, Samsung sent an official invitation to the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Like most big shows and conferences today, events are virtual. It will be held on August 11th at 7:00 AM (Pacific Standard Time). You can watch it live here on CNET or YouTube. (Our coverage includes a pre-show that begins 30 minutes ago.)

Which devices can I book early?

Samsung hasn’t disclosed what it will announce at the Galaxy Unpack, but the invitation to the event begins with “Get ready to roll out.” (Do you know?) Rumors have already swirled that the company will focus on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is in line with that expectation.

Unfortunately, those who wanted a new Galaxy Note would be terribly disappointed. TMRoh, Samsung’s head of mobile, confirmed in a blog post on July 26 that the event does not include updates to the Galaxy Note. However, he revealed that the spotlight was foldable. “Our 3rd generation foldable device opens up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability,” he writes.

In addition to the foldable, Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earphones and the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.

How do you book early?

Samsung has already announced a reserve now system, so enthusiastic Samsung fans can get the device first as soon as it’s released. Simply enter your name and email (and phone number if you want to receive text message alerts) and it will be entered into your system for immediate notification. When you do this, “Thank you for your booking. To complete your pre-order and access Samsung’s exclusive offer, please check your email or notification. Share this exclusive offer with friends and family now. The automatic response “Please.” Is displayed.

Then go to the page with the details of the trade-in information. Here you can see the trade-in eligibility for current devices such as phones, tablets and wearables. You can trade in Samsung, Apple, LG, Google and Motorola phones. Eligible tablets include Samsung, Apple, and Microsoft tablets. It also applies to Samsung or Apple smartwatches.

The best part is that you can trade in up to two existing devices to reduce the cost of your new handset. Given how expensive Samsung’s foldable lines are expected to be, it’s an attractive bargain for many shoppers. Previously, it was limited to one device per transaction.

Once you have entered your trade-in information, you have the option to add a payment method and set everything to proceed to pre-order. As you know, in case you are very enthusiastic. You have the option to enter your credit card, PayPal, or Google Pay information, or raise funds via Samsung and Affirm.

Why book early?

In addition to skipping lines (are you always out of line these days?), Booking your device early will give you 12 months of free Samsung Care Plus and additional trade-in credits of up to $ 100. Is available. Samsung has also promised an “additional special offer for pre-ordered Galaxy products,” which has yet to be revealed.

