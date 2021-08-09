SpaceX Acquires Small Satellite Startup Swarm Technologies





Elon Musks SpaceX has acquired small satellite data provider Swarm Technologies, scooping up a network of about 30 employees and 120 small satellites from a startup. The deal, which took place last month, is extremely rare for SpaceX, which typically manufactures rocket and satellite hardware in-house or hires a subcontractor.

Swarm unveiled its plans for acquisition in a submission to the Federal Communications Commission on August 6, requesting approval to transfer ownership of satellite and antenna licenses to SpaceX. The merger agreement to make Swarm a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX was signed on July 16, Filing said.

SpaceX benefits from access to intellectual property and expertise developed by the Swarm team

The Swarm acquisition hopes SpaceX will deepen its presence in the consumer electronics world, break out of the unprofitable gap with Starlink, and eventually turn its network into a cash cow to fund Musks. Mark a rare business maneuver for you. Large-scale starship launch system. However, it is unclear what specific opportunities SpaceX sees in Swarm to benefit broadband networks. A Swarm spokesperson declined to comment on the deal, and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

The acquisition will strengthen the capacity of integrated companies to provide innovative satellite services to reach underserved and underserved regions of the world, Swarm said in an FCC filing. increase. SpaceX will likewise benefit from access to the intellectual property and expertise developed by the Swarm team, as well as the addition of this witty and effective team to SpaceX.

One of the Swarms SpaceBee satellites. Image: Swarm Technologies

Founded in 2016, Swarm uses a small sandwich-sized SpaceBEE satellite that communicates with a small consumer antenna on the ground called Tiles to provide ultra-low bandwidth data services. Of the 150 planned satellites, 120 are already in orbit and tiles can be placed as cracker-sized chips inside devices such as circuit boards. With built-in GPS, customers programmed using tile-installed devices, relaying sensor data, and low-bandwidth pings to the Swarms global satellite network starting at $ 5 per month. You can do things like that.

SpaceX’s very different Starlink programs aim to direct broadband internet to regions without fiber or physical internet connections. The company already owns more than 1,700 of the first tranches of 4,409 low-Earth orbit satellites, with nearly 100,000 beta users, most of them $ 499 for terminal kits and $ 99 per month for the Internet. I’m paying. The network is far more competitive with the UK-backed OneWeb, which has launched 254 satellites so far in a similar but smaller broadband network, and Amazon’s up-and-coming Kuiper network, which has not yet deployed satellites. It exceeds.

