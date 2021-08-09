Google Search Console Insights: Answer 7 Questions





Google has answered frequently asked questions about Search Console Insights since the feature was released two months ago.

Search Console Insights uses Search Console and Google Analytics data to give you a more comprehensive view of what’s happening on your website.

Here are some Q & As that will help you take advantage of this new dataset and troubleshoot some of the issues people have encountered.

Why don’t I see GA data in Search Console Insights?

There are several reasons why GA data may not appear in GSC Insights.

The GSC property is not associated with the GA property. You do not have sufficient authority over GA. The wrong GA view is selected in GSC.

Why is the data displayed in GA different from GSC Insights?

GA and GSC data are fundamentally different. This is because one means that it happens on Google search and the other means that it happens on a website.

In addition, there are some things to note about the differences in the data.

Page titles and URLs: While other GSC reports are based on URLs, GSC Insights uses the GA page title dimension. Date Range: GSC Insights only displays GA data for the last 28 days (the last day may use partial data). Metrics for the last 28 days: GSC Insights is a combination of GA metrics (page views, average page dwell time) and search metrics (clicks, average position). These metrics represent different aspects of your site and are calculated differently.

How does Search Console Insights select “new content”?

The new content card will show the pages of the site that got the first pageview in the last 28 days. The content is sorted by up-to-date and requires at least some views to display.

There are three main pieces of information that Google uses to enter on this card.

Google searches for pages that have received traffic in the last 28 days but did not receive traffic the previous year. Google filters pages that are unlikely to be new content. Title changes, comment pages, internal search results pages, etc. Google excludes translations of the same content and keeps the best titles. How does GSC Insights select “most popular content”?

The most popular content cards show high-performing page titles for each page view over the last 28 days.

GSC Insights may show top search queries for key canonical URLs by title.

If the URL is not under the associated GSC property, the report will not be able to capture the search data.

How does GSC Insights select reference links from other websites?

Reference links from other website cards show how users discover your site’s content through links to your content from other sites.

Google’s goal in this report is to show the number of entrances to your site generated by a particular reference page.

In GSC Insights, the report counts only one page view for each incoming session from a particular referral. Therefore, the traffic displayed on this card is only a subset of the reference traffic you are accustomed to seeing in GA.

How can I reduce the number of clicks compared to the page view of the Google search card?

There are three main reasons why clicks are less than page views.

Multiple page views can be triggered each time you click. Google / Organic GA pageviews contain more surfaces than web search results such as Discover, Image Search, and Video Search. GA and GSC do not necessarily report on the same page group. For example, a GSC account can only contain HTTP pages, but the GA view reports on both HTTP and HTTPS.

What do the various badges on the GSC Insights card mean?

Currently, GSC Insights has three different badges.

High average duration: Top 5 results with high average content duration compared to other content on your site: Average organic search position for content over the last 28 days tends to be in the top 5 spots x%: Comparison between Represents the last 28 days and last performance.

Source: Google Search Central

