Google Cloud Research reveals COVID-19, accelerates innovation, technology adoption is still lagging

Google Cloud has unveiled a new study revealing the impact of COVID-19 on restructuring the role of technology in healthcare. This study is the second phase of a study published by Google Cloud in July and shows how important data interoperability is in improving patient outcomes.Research reveals

Medical institutions have accelerated technology upgrades during the pandemic process.

After the year formed primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine use grew significantly year-over-year, nearly tripled from 32% in February 2020 to 90% this year. Forty-five percent of physicians say the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace at which organizations are adopting technology. In fact, more than three in five doctors (62%) say the pandemic has forced healthcare institutions to upgrade technology, which would normally take years.

Other important findings of the survey are:

The vast majority of doctors do not consider the healthcare industry to be a leader when it comes to digital recruitment. More than half of doctors describe the healthcare industry as lagging behind the gaming (64%), telecommunications (56%), and financial services industry (53%). However, the healthcare industry is not seen to lag behind retail as it did last year (54% in 2020 and 44% in 2021). Hospitality and travel (53% in 2020, 43% in 2021); and the public sector (39% in 2020, 26% in 2021).

The majority of physicians say that improved data interoperability significantly reduces patient time to diagnosis (86%) and ultimately helps improve patient outcomes (95%). .. In addition to improving patient experience and outcomes, more than half (54%) of physicians believe that increased access to data through technology has had a positive impact on the entire healthcare organization.

The majority believe that technology can reduce the likelihood of physician burnout (57%) and that efficient tools can help reduce friction and stress (84%). As a result, 6 out of 10 physicians manage better technology and access to clinical data systems to improve work-life balance (60%) and access to more complete patient data. It states that the burden will be reduced (61%). ). So it’s no wonder that 9 out of 10 doctors (89%) are increasingly looking for ways to put all their patient data together in one place for a more complete picture of their health. That is.

Most physicians (74%) say they have at least heard about the new DHHS rules (starting in 2019) to improve the interoperability of electronic health information. This is a clear increase from 2020 (64%), but deeper knowledge is much lower. Only 30% of doctors say they are somewhat or very familiar with the new rules (although this is an increase from 2020 and only 18% say they are very / somewhat familiar with the new rules. increase). As in 2020, nearly half of those who have heard of the new rules agree (48% in 2021, 45% in 2020), but similar percentages remain unknown (46% in 2021, 46% in 2020). 50% in 2020). Also, as in 2020, the greatest potential benefit of the rule is believed to be the increased interoperability of EHRs with other systems (70%).

Survey method

The 2021 survey was conducted online in the United States by Harris Paul on behalf of Google Cloud from June 9-29, 2021. The state they are practicing.

