Click here for a map of Forza Horizon 5 and the volcano is basically Mount Doom.





Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled to go to Mexico in November this year. I already had a glimpse of the diverse biomes, but I finally got the whole official bird’s-eye view.

Forza Horizon’s Twitter account shared a summer version of the in-game map. This will give you a better idea of ​​how things will be combined and what races will be run.

There are some highlights in the eyes of my veteran Horizon.

The volcano is huge. La Gran Caldera dominates the northwestern quadrant of the map and is probably very close everywhere. It will definitely be a jungle gym on the map. There, free roaming players move around to catch the main air from its edges and steep, bumpy sides. We are excited to have these switchbacks available during heavy snowfall. I would be sad if I couldn’t launch a multi-million dollar McLaren into the crater and roll play as a ring when jumping into a hot magma plumbing.

Street races may take back seats. Help me here, but I haven’t seen a place made for tight corners and curves suitable for street racing. There are some small towns, but none are too urban. There is Guanajuato in the northeast, which can fill the gap with some potential hills and complex track layouts.

Dunes, babies. I really missed them in Horizon 4, but the West Coast has a huge stretch of hilly sand that would help great off-road. Some of my favorite events in Horizon games leave players to fire at specific points as soon as possible and by all means. The dunes become a chaotic sprint.

Otherwise, it looks like a fairly standard mosaic of farmland, rivers, forests, hills, towns and beaches. However, I would like to know what kind of scale and terrain we are dealing with here as a whole. According to Playground, this is the biggest Horizon game ever, and it can make a big difference in what you’re seeing here. This may be the biggest per capita jump ever in a Horizon game. Imagine a van flying in the sky. Video games are the power of good.

