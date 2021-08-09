Apple, iPhone, Photos, Child Safety: What’s happening, do you need to worry?





Apple has raised privacy concerns about the device.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Apple has long established itself as a security bastion and one of the only technology companies that truly care about user privacy. But new technology designed to help iPhone, iPad, or Mac computers detect exploited images and videos of children stored on these devices is a fierce debate about the truth behind Apple’s promise. Caused.

On August 5, Apple announced new features built into software updates for iOS 15, iPad OS 15, WatchOS 8, and MacOS Monterey. This is achieved by converting the image into a unique code called a hash, based on the depiction of the image. The hash is then matched against a database of known child exploitation content maintained by the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center. If a certain number of matches are found, Apple will be warned and may investigate further.

Apple has developed the system to protect people’s privacy, running scans over the phone and only alerting when a certain number of matches are found, he said. But privacy experts agree that fighting child exploitation is a good thing, to a wide range of uses where Apple’s move could endanger political opponents and other innocent people, for example. I’m worried about opening the door.

“Even if you believe Apple won’t allow misuse of these tools, there are still many concerns,” said Matthew Green, a professor of cryptography at Johns Hopkins University.

I spent the day trying to figure out if Apple’s news was more conscientious than I thought, and no. That is definitely bad.

Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) August 5, 2021

Apple’s new features and the concerns that have arisen around them represent an important debate about Apple’s commitment to privacy. Apple has long promised that its devices and software are designed to protect the privacy of its users. The company dramatized an ad just outside the convention hall of the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, stating that “what happened on the iPhone stays on the iPhone.”

“We at Apple believe that privacy is a fundamental human right,” often said Apple CEO Tim Cookhas.

Apple’s scanning technology is part of three new features that the company plans to make this fall. Apple is also enabling the Siri Voice Assistant to provide links and resources to people who appear to be in critical situations, such as when their children are at risk. Proponents have been looking for that type of feature for some time.

It also adds functionality to your messaging app to proactively protect your child from explicit content, whether it’s a green bubble SMS conversation or a blue bubble iMessage encrypted chat. This new feature is specially designed for devices registered with your child’s iCloud account and will alert you when it detects the transmission or reception of explicit images. Like Siri, the app also provides links and resources as needed.

Apple’s system also alerts children to explicit images sent and received by the messaging app.

Apple

It contains many nuances. This is part of why Apple has taken the unusual step of releasing research treatises, frequently asked questions, and other information prior to its planned launch.

Why is Apple doing this now?

Apple’s iCloud Photo Library Sync feature syncs images and videos between your personal device and your company’s servers.

Apple

The tech giant said he’s been trying to find a way to help stop the exploitation of children for some time. Last year, the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center received more than 65 million reports of material. According to Apple, it’s a journey from the 401 report 20 years ago.

“We also know that the 65 million files reported are only a small part of what is in circulation,” said Julie Cordua, head of non-profit child exploitation to support Apple’s efforts. I have. She added that US law requires technology companies to report exploitative material if they find it, but does not force them to search for it.

Other companies are actively searching for such photos and videos. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Google (and its YouTube subsidiaries) all use a variety of technologies to scan the system for potentially illegal uploads.

What makes Apple’s system unique is that it is designed to scan devices rather than the information stored on company servers.

The hash scan system applies only to photos stored in iCloud Photo Library, a photo sync system built into Apple devices. We don’t hash images and videos stored in the Photos app on your phone, tablet, or computer that doesn’t use iCloud Photo Library. So, in a sense, people can opt out if they choose not to use Apple’s iCloud photo sync service.

Can this system be abused?

China is actively censoring political speech and images.

Getty Images

The immediate question is not whether Apple should do what it can to combat the exploitation of children. Whether Apple should use this method.

A concern about slippery slopes raised by privacy experts is whether Apple’s tools could be twisted into surveillance technology against dissidents. Imagine that the Chinese government managed to secretly add data to Apple’s child-exploitation content system, corresponding to a photo of Tankman, who was famously suppressed by the 1989 Tank Man movement against democratization. please.

Apple said it designed a feature to prevent that from happening. For example, the system does not scan photos. Check for matches between hashcodes. Hash databases are stored on the phone as well as on the Internet. Apple also said that scanning is done on the device, making it easier for security researchers to audit the behavior of the device.

Is Apple looking at my photos?

We have all seen several versions of it: the baby in the picture of the tub. My parents had some of me, I had some of my kids, and it was even the classic Boss Baby gag of the 2017 DreamWorks Animation comedy.

Apple says these images shouldn’t trip the system. Apple isn’t actually scanning ours because Apple’s system converts our photos into these hashcodes and matches them against a known database of videos and photos that exploit children. According to the company, the chance of false positives is less than one trillionth of a year.

“In addition, whenever an account is flagged by the system, Apple will do a human review before reporting it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Apple wrote on its site. .. “As a result, system errors and attacks do not report innocent people to NCMEC.”

Is Apple reading my text?

Apple has not applied that hashing technology to our text messages. It’s effectively another system. Instead, using text messages, Apple only warns users marked as children in your iCloud account when they’re trying to send or receive explicit images. The child can continue to view the image, and the parent will be warned if it does.

“This feature is designed to prevent Apple from accessing messages,” Apple said.

What does Apple say?

Apple claims that the system was built with privacy in mind, and that Apple has safeguards to keep the contents of its photo library unnoticed and minimize the risk of misuse.

“Apple’s goal is to create technology that empowers people, enriches their lives, and at the same time keeps people safe,” Apple said in a statement. “We want to use communication tools to protect children from predators who recruit and abuse them and limit the spread of child sexual abuse material.”

