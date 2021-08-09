Gartner blames AWS, Microsoft and Google for aggressive sales tactics and confirms the need for multi-cloud





Releasing from vendor lock-in is more urgent than ever for the enterprise cloud. This is an important insight to gather from the Gartners Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services, which was released in July. In the report, analysts Raj Bala and Bob Gil cited suspicious, often overly aggressive sales tactics among the top three issues found by market leaders Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. These sales behaviors indicate that companies need to adopt effective multi-cloud strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities to cloud vendors and ultimately secure their release from vendor lock-in. ..

Negative experience in sales

Imagine being an AWS customer and renewing your subscription. Not ready to extend the cloud. I just want to renew my previous contract. However, when you discuss updates with your AWS sales reps, your AWS sales reps continue to encourage you to spend significantly more. Otherwise, it suggests that updates may be at risk. I feel frustrated and offended by this threat, but I have to agree to spend more because I have already deployed critical workloads on AWS and trained my staff with AWS deployment tools. I feel I can’t get it.

According to a Gartner report, this is what’s happening on AWS. The report highlights challenging updates as the first thing to consider when assessing public cloud giants. Dozens of Gartner clients across multiple geographies report unexpected pressure from AWS sales. This has accelerated sharply over the past year and requires a 20% increase in annual spending commitment to renew existing contracts. In addition, these customers are usually heavily platform-dependent, which makes them feel limited in their reliance, but can succumb to pressure.

To be fair, the report states that the pressure to spend more is not an AWS policy and will be relieved when customers escalate, but dozens of Gartner clients reported such pressure during the update. Therefore, companies that consider AWS strategic should be suspended. Cloud partner.

Moreover, AWS isn’t the only public cloud leader with problematic sales tactics. According to the report, Microsoft has very complex licenses and contracts, and has a complex account management structure with uneven cloud skills in the field. In addition, Microsoft’s sales pressure to increase overall account revenue has prevented Azure from being effectively deployed to reduce Microsoft’s total cost to its customers. Therefore, if you are implementing Azure in the hope of reducing the cost of your Windows Server, Microsoft’s total billing may also increase.

As far as Google is concerned, Gartner did not find unreasonable sales pressure, but instead criticized the company for offering limited incentives. Currently, Google is below its rivals with aggressive pricing, but as GCP operates with financial losses, analysts say that as the company continues to mature in terms of revenue and customers, the discount will eventually be discounted. We expect it to gradually decrease.

So how can you avoid getting a short end of sticks from a cloud vendor?

Gaining leverage through a multi-cloud strategy

A multi-cloud architecture is the distribution of workloads across two or more cloud infrastructure platforms. In multi-cloud deployments, workloads are portable, allowing development teams to move application components from one cloud platform to another as needed.

Whether you choose multiple public clouds or a combination of public and private clouds, deploying your workloads to multiple cloud providers gives you the leverage to negotiate optimal pricing and service levels. You can get it. Don’t feel that you have limited reliance and can’t help vendors trying to take advantage of their reliance on services.

Even if suspicious sales tactics aren’t an issue, adopting a multi-cloud strategy gives you the freedom to take advantage of the best pricing, features, and geographical availability of each provider. Cloud provider prices can be difficult to predict and change with little notice, so if you’re surprised by higher-than-expected billing, being able to move instantly between multiple providers can mitigate risk with Plan B. increase. Accessing multiple clouds allows you to continually optimize price / performance for workload hosting, network output costs, latency, and other factors.

Using multiple providers also reduces the risk if the vendor decides to change what it offers. For example, AWS has just announced the deprecation of EC2-Classic, and it will only take a year for all customers who continue to use the service to migrate their workloads.

In addition, all cloud providers have strengths and weaknesses in terms of enterprise capabilities, levels of innovation, availability zones, and many other factors, and when migrating to multi-cloud, choose the cloud provider that best fits your specific application requirements. can. For example, if you have a workload for a customer in China or Southeast Asia, it’s best to use Alibaba or Tencent because of your local leadership, but other workloads are from a US or European provider, or even you. On your own private cloud.

As recently reported in The Wall Street Journal, IT managers previously considered Amazon and Microsoft as the only cloud computing options, but now companies and governments from Experian and AT & T to the Central Intelligence Agency I have signed up for various providers. Keep costs down by playing features and vendors.

That said, cloud technologies such as Kubernetes and OpenStack are complex enough on their own. How can you take advantage of all the benefits of multi-cloud without being fooled by the additional complexity?

Standard API across multiple clouds

Adopting standard APIs for all cloud providers is essential to the successful implementation of a multi-cloud strategy. Otherwise, you will need to maintain multiple provisioning stacks that are unique to each infrastructure or provider. In addition, a common management API allows you to monitor usage, behavior, and performance across all clouds with a single glass plate.

For example, products such as Mirantis Container Cloud provide a set of APIs for deploying, managing, and monitoring Kubernetes clusters in multiple infrastructures such as public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal. Others provide developers with a user-friendly web interface, allowing different providers to create new clusters in minutes.

Mirantis Container Cloud Self Service WebUI

Ultimately, the multi-cloud strategy is to control the cloud infrastructure your business depends on. I don’t want to put all the eggs in one basket and I don’t want cloud vendors to have access to you. Using a multi-cloud architecture and a common management API, you can make multi-cloud a successful strategy for your organization.

If you want to experience the flexibility of the standard multi-cloud API, you can test drive Mirantis Container Cloud with a free trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirantis.com/blog/gartner-faults-aws-microsoft-and-google-for-aggressive-sales-tactics-confirming-the-need-for-multi-cloud-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos