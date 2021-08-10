Hippo Insurance unveiled, Rey wins $ 10 million, and other Austin Tech News





Austin’s tech scene is innovative and bright after several companies released big news last week. Find out who raised the new funding, relocated the headquarters, and more. This is a weekly update of Built-in Austin.

Hippo insurance has been released. After completing the merger with SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Z, InsurTech Unicorn is now worth $ 5 billion. Hippo is expected to generate $ 550 million in revenue and plans to expand into new markets and develop new products to improve its underwriting experience. The company trades on the ticker symbols HIPO and HIPO.WS. [Built In Austin]

Abrigo has raised new funding. Financial software developers received a strategic growth investment from Carlyle. The solution helps banks manage risk, drive growth and process loans. Abrigo plans not only to invest in M ​​& A, but also to expand customer relationships and increase sales. We are also currently hiring team-wide roles such as finance, human resources and engineering. [Built In Austin]

This Week’s Austin Tech Quarts

We are looking for opportunities across different types of technologies. It’s not just VR. There are also web and mobile technologies. As long as there is clinical verification that it can deliver good, quality results and really help people, we will integrate it into our practice.Ray’s founder, Deepak Gopara Krishna

Ray has secured $ 10 million. Ray provides an approach to mental health using technologies such as VR and provides members with remote treatment for phobias, PTSD, social avoidance and mental illness. As mental health became more and more important during the pandemic, Ray closed Series A with a round of $ 26 million. With this funding, we are investing in expanding our solutions for individuals and businesses, as well as expanding our services to up to 10 states. [Built In Austin]

GovOS will move to Austin. A government software provider that chose Silicon Hills over its former headquarters location in Dallas plans to hire 40 new team members from the area pool of SaaS talent. The solution helps more than 600 local governments streamline operations and deliver digital services to community members and businesses. GovOS aims to play a role across engineering, product, sales and customer success. [Built In Austin]

LawnStarter has acquired LawnLove. With the addition of San Diego-based LawnLove to the ranks, LawnStarter is driving solutions that provide customers with on-demand turf and outdoor care. Together, the two companies will increase their market presence and enable more outdoor home services businesses to take on more jobs and increase revenue. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and the two companies will continue to operate as independent brands. [LawnStarter]

