Call of Duty: Warzone’s best optics and scope





In Call of Duty: Warzone, players are as good as loadouts. And loadout is to equip the gun with the best possible attachment.

Optical attachments are just one of these, but they can affect your performance when playing high-kill games with your Battle Royale team. Even if you don’t have a good scope or scope, you can still create or break a winning royale.

The various weapon prototypes in the game have dozens of scope options. But when it comes to aiming distances and dominating close quarters, you’re far more prominent than others, so your time is only worth it.

The best optics for use with the various Warzone guns are:

Optimal optics for Warzone Screengrab assault rifles via Activision Axial Arms 3x or VLK 3.0x Optic

Axial arms and VLKs only depend on in which game the gun was created. Modern Warfare Guns use VLK and Black Ops Cold Warguns use axial arms. In any case, when using AR as your primary weapon, you may need 3x scope in Verdansk due to the importance of the vast hills and line-of-sight range of the map.

No optimal optics for Warzone Screengrab submachine guns via Activision

In most cases, you don’t want to use scope when running with a submachine gun in Warzone. The SMG is used for close engagement and must use all five attachment slots such as barrels and grips to help control the shooting. If you are using the scope over long distances, the scope is a waste of time because you are using the SMG incorrectly in Verdansk.

Optimal optics for Warzone Screengrab sniper rifles via Activision Sniper Scope or Variable Zoom Scope

If you want to sniper with Verdansk, you need a long range scope. Sniper scopes and variable zoom scopes provide the range you are looking for. Remember that the scope glows and gives the enemy your position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/the-best-optics-and-scopes-in-call-of-duty-warzone

