Simplified Titan security key options for users





Today we are announcing some changes to the Titan security key lineup in the Google Store. This provides a simpler experience and makes it even easier to choose the right security key. We only provide two types of Titan security keys, USB-A version and USB-C version. Both of these keys have Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities and can be used on most mobile devices by simply tapping the back of the mobile device to sign in securely. These keys will be available to all users starting August 10th tomorrow.

In 2018, Google introduced the Titan Security Key as a direct defense against credential phishing. Phishing occurs when an attacker tricks you into giving you your username and password. Phishing is one of the easiest and most successful ways to compromise your account online. Combined with advanced protection programs and industry-leading automatic protection, Titan security keys are one of the best ways to keep your Google account secure.

Introducing the new Titan security key option Since NFC functionality is currently supported on a wide range of Android phones and iPhones, we have eliminated the Bluetooth Titan security key and focused on easier and more widely available NFC functionality. However, for existing users using Bluetooth Titan security keys, they will continue to work with Bluetooth and will continue to work as NFC keys on most modern mobile devices. Warranties applicable to existing Bluetooth Titan security keys will continue to be respected in accordance with their terms. All Titan security keys are built with a hardware secure element chip that contains firmware designed by Google to verify key integrity.

If you have a computer with a USB-A port, we recommend that you obtain a USB-A + NFC security key.

If you have a computer with a USB-C port, we recommend that you get a USB-C + NFC security key.

If you have an iPad with a USB-C connector, you can use the USB-C Titan security key. If you have an iPad with a Lightning connector, we recommend that you get a USB-A Titan security key with an Apple Lightning adapter.

To purchase your Titan security key, please visit our Google Store. A USB-A + NFC key that includes a USB-A-USB-C adapter is priced at $ 30, and a USB-C + NFC key is priced at $ 35.

