Effective cryptography requires time and care.The reason is here





Premature regulation can cool innovation and produce unpredictable results. Attention, collaboration, and neutrality are required when tackling cryptography.

The US Congress is negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill in hopes of passing a drastic bill to invest in areas such as transportation, climate initiatives, and broadband access. But what was buried in the text seemed irrelevant. This is a proposal related to taxation of cryptocurrencies.

I won’t go into the details of the suggestions and their corresponding fixes (you can read more here if you’re interested). Instead, focus head-on on less-remembering topics: premature regulation.

First, let’s prove that we are not anti-regulatory. At the World Economic Forum, most of our role is to work directly with global stakeholders, including policy makers and regulators, to assess how to accelerate the benefits of technology and mitigate its risks. is. We are not a nave, and we do not deny that there are risks to new technologies and their evolution. Cryptography is no exception.

This attitude is reflected throughout the crypto community. Business, innovation and civil society leaders recognize the role that regulators and policy makers can play. Leaders in this sector clearly welcome the clarity of regulation. Initiatives such as the recently established DeFi Education Fund (DEF) reflect the industry’s desire to support the education of government officials on these complex topics.

But progress in this regard cannot and should not occur overnight.

Over the last decade or so, it has provided deep insight into the shortcomings of the current financial system. In the United States and globally, it is the result of increased inequality, stagnant growth and lack of transparency. In some cases, the result was disillusionment and resignation. Elsewhere, there was large public anxiety.

At the very least, the current financial system and the regulations that surround it have some aspects that are not working for people around the world, including the United States. In this situation, introspection and research are needed on what went wrong and how to think creatively about new features and resources. This approach is the key to avoid diving head-on into the possibility of recreating or exacerbating past problems.

“Failed to screen the distinction and regulate it accordingly can significantly impede innovation and progress.”

This is of particular concern with cryptocurrencies whose technology is generally poorly understood by the average person. It’s not anyone’s fault that the space is relatively new and growing rapidly. Staying on top of all that is really a full-time job. Cryptography is one of many new areas that policy makers and regulators are making ends meet, which can make it difficult to fully understand the nuances of technology and services in the space.

Therefore, it is very important to proceed with these questions carefully and to have enough time to get used to these very complex and novel issues. For example, consider a new area of ​​decentralized finance that builds a variety of financial services on top of blockchain technology.

Decentralized Finance Policy Maker Toolkit

Image: World Economic Forum

As the figure above shows, the DeFi services are not monolithic, although they are grouped for obvious reasons. They represent different parts of the technology stack, different purposes, and services, and have different interactions with other services in the space. At the same time, there may be some similarities and overlaps, but DeFi is clearly not the same as traditional finance. Failure to screen the distinction and regulate it accordingly can significantly impede innovation and progress.

Here are some principles that policy makers and regulators should keep in mind as they follow this path:

Don’t rush into regulation. Regulations can add value if carefully considered, evaluated, and evaluated. Legislative rulemaking is usually a slow process for reasons. Stay away from the industry: Many industry players are clear about the potential risks in the space. Honest projects welcome clarity and try to avoid future accidents. Dialogue between the public and private sectors has been very useful and in our experience has resulted in action-oriented output such as the DeFi Policy-Maker Toolkit and the CBDC Policy-Maker Toolkit. Technology neutrality is essential: regulating the underlying technology itself may or may not be the best choice for its members, especially in a space that is changing as rapidly as cryptocurrencies. It may be a shortcut to a winner who unintentionally anoints. For this reason, technology neutrality has always been a central principle in policymaking, and this approach does not require change at this time.

Ultimately, thoughtful, cautious, and supportive jurisdictions will attract a new era of Internet pioneers. In doing so, these jurisdictions provide their members with valuable assets, the front-line access to the digital economy.

Written by

Sheila Warren, Deputy Head of C4IR.World Economic Forum Executive Committee Member

Sumedha Deshmukh, Platform Curator, Blockchain and Digital Currencies, World Economic Forum

