Google Cloud CEO Shares Technician’s Greatest Opportunity to Transform Healthcare





According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the pandemic has completely changed the number of healthcare organizations it operates with the ongoing digital transformation in the industry.

Kurian joined HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf today at the HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital Session, where they looked back over the past 18 months and provided insights into the future of healthcare technology.

Technology is one of the things that has changed with this COVID pandemic, and when the pandemic disappears, some may persist and some may return to another model, Klean said in a session.

Kurian gives three examples of the largest areas of technology that can have a potential impact.

The first is the ability to enable continuous care. This will enable healthcare providers to provide better care when connecting with patients inside and outside the hospital. Consumer wearables like Fitbits can give clinicians valuable insights into patient health, he says.

The next area of ​​opportunity is in clinical decision support. Using real-world data combined with insights gathered by artificial intelligence has been shown to support medical care from radiation therapy to cancer treatment, Klean said.

Third, technology has the potential to make healthcare more productive, he says.

If the health care system can be made more efficient, it can invest in more patient care, new forms of treatment, new forms of drug discovery, and so on.

His team at Kurian and Google is working to give consumers and providers access to technology tools that help them maximize their health care potential.

Whether that’s what the Google Health team is doing in search to improve the way people find reliable sources, we’re doing it with the YouTube team to distribute information about different types of illnesses to people. He said it would be the work he was doing.

The company is also using technology to address gaps in the country’s public health infrastructure. For example, Kurian is working on what is called a longitudinal patient record that integrates information from electronic health records, clinical trials, genetics, and other sources to give providers a better picture of the full range of patients. I’m out.

In our view, unleashing value from data is the next boundary in improving health care, he said.

When this data is put together in one place, Kurian says, it can be analyzed using machine learning to improve access to care and create new routes of care that lead to a more equitable system.

But after all, the role of technology in medicine is simple. That is, helping healthcare providers.

According to Krian, technology for us will enable doctors, nurses and people in pharmaceutical companies to always seek care. And they are all our heroes through this pandemic, and our technology is considered to serve it and provide more tools and features.

