Radford launched a Lotus reboot that you didn’t know you needed





Photo: Andrew Giraffe

Well, you’ve heard of Radford before. The name has been around for decades and was recently revived by F1 world champion Jenson Button, television personality Ant Anstead, and car designer Mark Stubs. The company has a history of manufacturing car bodies in collaboration with the famous British Marquez. A few months ago, the company announced that it would bring the latest version of the Lotus 62 race car with the latest bits. here it is.

Over the weekend, Radford held an official unveiling ceremony in Southern California to showcase its new car. It’s a combination of old and new, and looks like Lotus properly from scratch. There’s certainly a lot of Elise / Exige in this design, but Radford doesn’t really say where the foundation comes from. It may be built on the same platform as the upcoming Lotus Emira.

Unlike many other rethinked cars, Radford is now working directly with Lotus to develop the car and get information directly from the technical partners and engineers of the Chinese-owned Brit car company. In this case, the 62-2 means that it will be equipped with the same 3.5-liter supercharged Toyota V6 as the Emira (and Evora and Exige). It is backed up by either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual clutch. According to Radford, the machine is designed for pure mechanical feel, extraordinary engagement and uncompromising calm, regardless of gearbox choice.

Image: Radford

There are three variations of type 62-2 that cool clients can choose from. You can order a classic in time with only 430 hp, manual, no spoiler, and 17 and 18 inch wheel combos. The Gold Leaf model is further enhanced with 500 horsepower, a quick DCT, motorsport-inspired traction control, a ducktail spoiler (pictured) and 18/19 inch center lock wheels. The King of the Hill JPS model is purely for truck junkies with 600 horsepower, an upgraded DCT, full aero kit, carbon fiber wheels and carbon ceramic brakes.

Image: Radford

The show car here is clearly gold leaf in the middle, but the company shows the classic as a rendering. JPS hasn’t been announced yet, but your brain can probably come up with more or less what it looks like. Each of these vehicles will be delivered in an adhesive and riveted aluminum chassis with carbon fiber exterior panels, regardless of build sheet. The lightest version is said to drop below £ 2200.

It’s really hard to make a throwback car with a modern chassis and not make it look like a butt, so I favor the Radford crew to make it work pretty well. Creating a car that’s luxurious, comfortable, and perfect for driving is a daunting task, but the first modern Radford makes it possible, says Jenson Button, who helped develop the chassis and suspension. The chassis shows all the features of a beautifully set up race car, giving the driver the utmost confidence and maximizing the enjoyment of every journey.

Image: Radford

The price of the original Radford hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s definitely expensive as it’s limited to 62 units and each is built to the owner’s requirements. However, expect that you intend to have 6 digits instead of 7 digits.

