Apex Legends Best Sea Counter





Apex Legends’ latest playable character, Seer, is nothing more than a powerhouse. This reconnaissance legend allows you to identify enemies through walls and track them across a wide area of ​​the battlefield, providing his teammates with a lot of important information in the process.

If you’re wondering who will play effectively against Seer, you’re not alone. His current popularity is similar among new players and repeaters, and many Apex fans are thinking of ways to compete with him. Developer Respawn is in the process of adjusting his abilities to make it generally easier to play. But in the meantime, here’s the best legend to counter Seer.

Bloodhound Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Like Seer, Bloodhound is a reconnaissance legend that provides a great deal of information to teammates. When Seers revealed at EA Play Live in July, game director Chad Grenier said Seer’s gameplay philosophy was to make him a more stealth alternative to Bloodhound. Seer is a mouse strategy type hero who often waits for others to come, but Bloodhound supports a more aggressive playstyle thanks to its range of abilities and immediacy. (Think about how many times you lost to Bloodhound and his team while charging.)

These differences make Bloodhound an effective counter for Seer. Bloodhound provides the team with similar information, showing where the sitting Seer is hiding and waiting for a nearby heartbeat. Bloodhound also has the advantage of a more aggressive playstyle. The sooner you rush through Seer and drive your team out of concealment, the easier it will be to defeat them. Thanks to the tactical cooldown by the Beast of the Hunt, getting your team to start a quick fight is more often successful than allowing Seer to get a wealth of information about the location of you and your teammates. Will lead to.

Valkyrie image via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie is another reconnaissance character who plays against Shia. Other reconnaissance legends oppose Seer because they can give teammates the same information he can provide, leading to a more even competition between the two teams. The ability of the seer to hear the heartbeat and see through the wall is so impressive when your crypto can pinpoint his location with his drone, or when your bloodhound can catch him with a tactical scan. Not the target.

Valkyrie stands out among other reconnaissance legends due to its increased mobility. Using her passive flying ability, she can quickly get out of the way of the Seers Focus of Attention tactics. She can change positions in a short amount of time without avoiding the ability itself. In most cases, this area isn’t too far from the ground, so she can do the same to get out of the Exhibit, Seers Ultimate. Most importantly, if Valkyrie gets caught at the edge of the show, Skyward Dive Ultimate will allow you to quickly release your team. If the Focus of Attention is in the cooldown and all your teammates are nearby, dive into the air and avoid more damage.

Wraith Image via Respawn Entertainment

There are some interesting interactions between Wraith and Seer. In a sense, they oppose each other. Wraiths Into the Void’s tactics allow her to move through the exhibition area without being tracked. Even when used from the center of the exhibition, Into The Void allows you to move completely out of the area in sufficient time, while remaining somewhat hidden. If you haven’t moved when Exhibit is turned off and Seer doesn’t know your whereabouts yet, this is a great way to escape his grasp.

Conversely, if Wraith is hit by the Focus of Attention, the shell will be tracked while using Into the Void, making it easier for Sheer and his team to chase her. If you choose to play Wraith into Seer, you may want to include another legend from this list in your team to reinforce this potential weakness. In general, aggressive and mobile characters work well against Seer.

Octane Image via Respawn Entertainment

Speaking of aggressive and mobile legends, Octane is also a potential counter for Seer for many of the same reasons already listed. Even if he gets caught up in the show, Octane can simply run outside the area or aggressively rush Shia and his team. Seer knows where he’s heading, but the speed of the octane number means he can get out of the zone or start a battle faster than the latest legends.

Octanes Jump Pad does exactly the same thing, but for his teammates. As long as there is at least a little momentum, a successful jump pad can move out of the exhibition’s range of effect or move away from the focus of attention effect. If you land in an area without his line of sight after you leave his area of ​​influence, it will be more difficult for the seer to track you.

It is hard to say that either character will compete with Seer. At best, there are legends that can play against him more effectively, but Meta hasn’t settled enough in Season 10 and the best counterplay strategies will emerge. Anyone who fights the mouse’s strategic character well, or who can quickly escape the focus of attention and exhibition, is more likely to survive the encounter with him. The legend that supports an aggressive playstyle and can defeat his accumulation of information with an onslaught of immediate damage is even better.

It’s unclear if Respawns’ planned adjustments to the Seers kit will change this. But if you find it difficult to play against him, try one of these other legends.

