Walheim is weakening some of your favorite foods





One of the coolest things Walheim did in the survival system was to make food a technical option (no need to eat, no hunger to die), but the best Walheim food is It’s still very important as it significantly increases your HP and stamina. Eating is as important as wearing armor.

The food system has undergone some interesting changes in future Hearth and Home updates, and Valheim developer Iron Gate Studios has released a short video to make it easier for players to use. Look at it here:

Walheim’s foods vary, but all are currently combined with increased maximum hit points, increased healing rates, and increased maximum stamina. In the reprocessed system, foods fall into three categories. While there are still foods that enhance both health and stamina for a balanced diet, many foods favor one more than the other.

For example, cooked rocks meat now gains 70 health and 40 stamina. According to the video, these numbers will change to 50 health and 10 stamina with the Hearth and Home update. This is nervous for both health and stamina, and this change means that cooked rocks meat is essentially a stamina-based food, as the revised health boost is barely noticeable. increase.

Meanwhile, blood pudding will be changed from 90/50 health / stamina split to 14/70. Turnip stew will be from 50/60 to 11/55. These are notable changes in foods that currently offer significant benefits to both statistics and, after updates, basically focus on strengthening stamina.

For the all-new foods featured in the video, I found black soup (health 50, stamina 10), boar jerky (20/20), and wolf jerky (25/25).

The UI will also change. The red fork icon indicates foods that primarily bring health, the yellow fork indicates foods that supply stamina, and the white fork indicates balanced foods that provide both. The food status bar itself has been removed and a timer has been added to show the duration of each type of food on the Viking’s belly.

I think the changes sound pretty good. I love cooking in Walheim, but when I found the right combination for me, I honestly only cooked three different dishes. We still don’t know how most foods will change, but recreating the food system to avoid relying on the standard three meals could renew the cooking experience. A new grocery means a new recipe and preferably a new resource for agriculture and collection. I definitely support it.

The shortcomings of foods that focus on a single attribute may mean that you end up carrying more types of food while adventuring. And I don’t know you, but when I embark on a mission, my small inventory is already full. If you still have three balanced meals, the player may just stick to those recipes and the reworked food system may not change at all.

You’ll know right away. According to IronGate Studios, this is the first in a series of videos showing Hearth and Home updates before arriving later this year.

