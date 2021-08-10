Google pilots help state of emergency look to the aftermath of a fire





The state’s emergency services office is working on a pilot project involving one of the state’s biggest names, Google, to help one of the state’s most harmful problems, wildfires.

Specifically, Google Cloud Public Sector is a pilot using Google’s Streetview technology to assess post-fire damage in collaboration with the California Governor’s Emergency Services Authority (Cal OES) and the Western Fire Chiefs Association. I’m working on a program.

In this Facebook screenshot, CalOES Assistant Director Grady Joseph (left) is installing a Google Street View camera on his vehicle as part of a damage assessment project jointly undertaken by the state and the company.

CalOES Assistant Director Eli Owen told Techwire in an interview that he cataloged damage to either private property or public infrastructure, ideally behind the costs. You need to call. To date, historically it has been a very manual process. I send teams there, and they literally work with the county to look, usually walk the damage and estimate the damage. They take pictures to catalog it all. But, as you can imagine, you can become Johnny on the spot as soon as the fire burns out, but it’s still a very manual process.

Owen and fellow Cal OES Assistant Director Grady Joseph are basically working with Google to streamline the entire process, Owen said.

According to Owen, he used artificial intelligence and Google cameras. Google or we would have driven it (burnt area) before, so it had a good baseline that looked like before, then go back well, after damage, and look closely at the delta can do. And when you’re driving it, you’re doing it much faster than my (team member) walking it. And you take a manual process and automate it.

Assessing damage after a large wildfire is essential to qualify for federal disaster reimbursement, insurance claims, and other post-disaster factors.

Owen said it was very exciting and very innovative, and that’s what the government should be doing, especially in California. Also, Silicon Valley has very close partners, so you should think about ways to solve difficult problems with them by partnering. Its incredible public partnership addresses one of the more unmanageable problems the state continues to face.

Cal OES and Google’s Joseph and colleagues posted a video on Facebook depicting a Cal OES vehicle with a camera. In the video, you can see Joseph mounting the camera on a tripod on top of the Cal OES vehicle. The tripod slowly cruises through the burned-out area and records data. The pre-fire and post-fire images are then compared to calculate a damage assessment.

Using artificial intelligence and algorithms, state authorities can compile damage estimates much faster and cheaper than dispatching staff on foot with a cell phone camera and clipboard.

In this case, Google is a platform that supports big data, Owen said.

The goal is to promote support for different communities and to support affected individuals and communities in order to enable key programs, Joseph said. Pilots have been limited in the last few years. Currently, we are moving the needle forward in terms of speeding up damage assessment using the most innovative technology.

When 360 images are uploaded to the cloud, personally identifiable information such as faces and license plates will be automatically blurred to protect privacy, CalOES said in a statement. Google Clouds BigQuery and Machine Learning (BQML) technology then process the data so state officials can provide recovery assistance and take steps to help them rebuild quickly. Cal OES plans to use several different data sources, such as Google Cloud live and satellite images, to improve the accuracy of damage assessments.

Google does not charge the state for the work of the pilot project.

If the initiative works as planned, the same technology may be used in other states, causing other problems, for example in the southeast.

According to Owen, customer service is important not only to the success of our mission, but also to the hopes of those who have lost everything. For example, shortening the damage assessment process using cutting-edge technologies such as algorithms and artificial intelligence has a direct impact on the ability of survivors to help rebuild and remove debris.

Mike Daniels, vice president of Google Cloud Public Sector, said the time it takes to assess damage will be significantly shorter.

Daniels said California is piloting Google Cloud technology to help speed fire recovery assessments from 30 days to just one day. This is a major step forward in helping Americans who are frequently evacuated in the event of a natural disaster and otherwise heavily affected.

The manual damage assessment process continues until the 2021 wildfire season, while the Cal OES team trains and tests with 360-degree cameras. Once the pilot is successfully completed and the contract is awarded, the technology will be integrated into the Cal OES system over the next year and extended to address other natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. Once the pilot is successfully completed and the contract is awarded, the technology will be integrated into the Cal OES system over the next year and extended to address other natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

