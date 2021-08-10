You can immediately buy Google, Apple stock at NSEIFSC





Mumbai: Indian investors will soon be able to buy and sell shares in Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other US listed companies through the NSE GIFT City division at the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in Gujarat. The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) said Monday that Indian investors have built the infrastructure to buy US stocks and broker registration is underway. The arrangement will allow these investors who need to open a demat account with a GIFT City-based entity to take a split ownership of US shares. Currently, Indian investors are buying US stocks through designated online brokers licensed by US and Indian regulators. These brokers grant ownership of up to one millionth of US stock. The concept of split ownership is widespread in racehorses, yachts, planes, and other high-value assets. Recent innovations have also made such ownership of US stocks possible, according to industry executives. According to the announcement from NSE IFSC, trading, clearing, settlement and holding of US stocks are all within the control of the IFSC authorities. IFSC officials said they facilitated the transfer of funds for purchases under the regulated sandbox through the RBI’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). Currently, all Indians are allowed to send up to $ 250,000 a year under LRS. However, there are restrictions on the use of funds sent by LRS, such as not being able to use them for leverage. Therefore, investors sending money abroad through this route cannot use the funds to invest or trade derivative products. However, direct investment in equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), fixed income products and investment trusts are permitted, market officials said. NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation will settle and settle all of these transactions of Depositary Receipts and will also provide a settlement guarantee. In addition, the company said these transactions are subject to NSEIFSC’s investor protection framework. Talking about the initiative, GIFT City MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray said the location has emerged as a national financial gateway for investing in India and abroad. He said the ecosystem of international banks, exchanges and capital market intermediaries is growing rapidly in GIFT City. Ray believes the introduction of this innovative product, which gave Indians the option to invest in US stocks through GIFT City, was devised at the right time. We have seen over a period of time that Indians have begun investing in global equities, he said.

