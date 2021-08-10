Technical.ly Pittsburgh Era and Place Signs: Pittsburgh TechFest 2021 teaches lessons for remote work and career transitions





Call it a local technical temperature check. At this year’s Pittsburgh TechFest, remote work and career change-ups dominated the conversation.

The event is the annual meeting of the Pittsburgh Technology Community, led by the Pittsburgh Technology Council, which brings together developers, product managers and executives to network and talk about the biggest trends in technology and work culture. Last year’s festival was a hybrid setup with several face-to-face activities in North Park. However, this year it was fully virtualized, with all breakout sessions held online, allowing patrons to move back and forth between morning talks.

Pittsburgh TechFest features targeted advice on development tools or services, including this year’s opening session at Amazon Web Services (which is also the main sponsor of the event) and an overview of trends in popular coding languages, including: The presentation is aimed at the technical audience. JavaScript discussion led by Academy PGH instructor.

However, much of the discussion went deeper and brought together the local technical community for conversations about problem-solving strategies, the importance of web application accessibility, and shared lessons in product testing. Each session was hosted by a local technician or someone from a company adjacent to the technology, along with speakers, including employees from Niche, Blastpoint, Aurora Innovation, and Philips Respironics.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these themes.

Changing work life

Eric Schmack, Philips Software Technical Leader, shared how the company changed its remote world interview and onboarding practices. In his department, which specializes in breathing-related medical devices and equipment, Schmack’s ability to understand a person’s technical abilities in an interview and ensure a smooth transition to subsequent work is the product launch and I explained that it is essential for testing. But he said, “The 2019 decentralized model of interviews and onboarding isn’t quite right for this new world we’re in,” Philips reassessed hiring practices in the online world. I was forced to.

Some of the changes mentioned in Schmuck’s session may be relevant and useful to the company, even after normal face-to-face work has resumed. Philips said they were all online, centralizing the interview process in all departments and reducing the inconsistencies in the applicants’ experience, Schmack said. Also, like Amazon, Philips has added a “bar razor” phase for interviews. In this phase, someone in another department provides a third-party impression of the candidate, providing a more complete perspective that goes beyond the needs of the applicant’s potential team. Finally, Schmuck is a new technology onboarding program to ensure that developers and engineers are ready to meet company software standards quickly and consistently to speed up new hires as quickly as possible. We supported the development.

Schmack’s advice sheds light on the ongoing changes in work patterns that accompany a pandemic and can last for a long time. The inclusion of his talk itself is a sign of greater, more permanent change, as last year’s festival session did not cover topics related to remote work in the tech industry.

Experiments for growth

Another theme featured this year was a talk by Tashwin Khurana, Senior Software Engineer at Aurora Innovation, on self-driving car design and infrastructure. The sector, which has an outstanding presence in Pittsburgh, has grown rapidly in recent months, with two companies announcing plans to unveil and launch consumer products within the next few years. increase. Khurana’s discussion of self-driving car-specific design and laboratory technology was a theme that appeared in almost every other talk, even with a focus on professional development.

Joshua Sager, owner and managing director of software data company Viable Industries, shared advice on how to “tweak”, or practice practical curiosity, to improve your career in unexpected ways. Currently IQ Inc. Another speaker, Karisa Fernandez, who works as a software engineer at, also shared her non-traditional path to technology, starting as a football coach and developing new skills in coding bootcamps.

The inclusion of their story in the event particularly resonates with the recent launch of the Apprenti PGH by the Pittsburgh Tech Council. This brings a vocational training model that has long been used in the industry to play the role of software in the city, with the goal of creating routes for groups that are undervalued in technology.

Future outlook

Focusing on new frontiers in engineering and software development, these and other talks show that the technical community expects to apply their technical skills, but they continue to build their workforce. .. Pittsburgh is undoubtedly a turning point, and the festival is aimed at technicians who want to grow their careers here, as well as an audience of tech beginners who want to join the ranks of developers soon.

Uncertainty about the future of work remains pandemic, so the Pittsburgh tech community is no longer waiting for change, but adapting it along the way so that local businesses can continue to thrive. It is clear that there is.

