Elevatus is driving the evolution of HR technology through artificial intelligence and experiencing a surge in demand





Leading industries, from major banks, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and healthcare providers around the world, are embracing Elevatus to keep up with technological advances and gain competitiveness. Industry leaders are now aiming for prosperity in this digital era by leveraging Elevatus’ AI technology that sets it apart from other products on the market. Elevatus’ growth is also paired with Elevatus’ acclaimed award, among other 900 companies, for being recognized as the best AI-powered recruitment platform in the 2021 Technology Innovator Awards.

Elevatus continues to define the market with numerous innovations by offering two bespoke AI solutions. EVA-SSESS and EVA-REC. State-of-the-art video interview software and recruitment platforms are revolutionizing the recruitment industry. Elevatus’ AI solutions offer a wide range of the latest, agile, agile and innovative features that confuse industry leaders and enable them to take on today’s increasingly agile and growing workforce.

The case study was conducted on an existing client and has been shown to successfully achieve the following results by implementing Elevatus’ advanced technology:

ROI increased by 130% A 96% Recruitment cost reduced Recruitment time reduced by 82% Candidate experience improved by 75% Decision accuracy improved by 90%

Elevatus’s noble growth and success over the past year has focused on developing advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, agility, innovation and adaptability to successfully establish and hire companies around the world. I let you.

Elevatus’ best-in-class AI technology now supports five different languages, including English, Arabic, Swedish, French and German. AI can also learn new languages ​​in record time. By supporting a variety of languages, Elevatus can now seamlessly adapt to your language and provide a unique, localized, interactive experience.

“Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the market. Our constant focus on growth and innovation has made us a trusted technology provider for hundreds of respected companies. Within just a year, Elevatus not only achieved remarkable growth, but also attracted the attention of global business partners who are very enthusiastic about acquiring Elevatus technology, “said Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. “This is a great proof of our commitment to providing top-notch technology and services. Not only is Elevatus heading in the right direction, but our efforts and innovation by a reputable organization.”

Elevatus is at the forefront of innovation, raising the bar in the industry with its pioneering technology and efforts. Undoubtedly, innovation and a core dedication to customer success are quickly making technology providers reliable technology leaders. This is an exciting and crucial time for Erebatus, who is providing strong support for new horizons and is on the road to producing more record-breaking results in the near future.

Elevatuc Inc. Email: [email protected] Phone number: +962 7 9633 0600

