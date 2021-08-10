Enhanced Channel Asia Innovation Awards nominations launched





Channel Asia / IDG

Channel Asia has raised the bar for outstanding industry across Southeast Asia, and in 2021 the enhanced Innovation Award nominations have begun.

A step away from the predictable awards program, not only is the entire regional ecosystem expertise recognized and admired, but it also provides a transformative example of partner best practices that have been expanded to all markets across ASEAN. Will be done.

Notable enhancements include raising the priority of customer case studies to showcase the innovative features of expert partners, working to expand reach to all countries, both established and emerging providers. Focusing on increasing attention to.

Reflecting the market, the Innovation Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, leading-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancy firms and boutique agencies. Application developers work together. , All contributing.

Similarly, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers, and market leaders.

To achieve this, the Innovation Awards recognize channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

The purpose of streamlining the program is to increase the attention of the market, which activates the pacesetters and innovation engines of the local market and promotes the delivery of innovative solutions and services.

One of the new categories introduced is ASEAN-wide innovation, which recognizes partners who provide customer innovation headquartered in Southeast Asia. This partner is a market-leading specialist, growing in difficult end-user environments and generating new ideas and results through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation.

Other award additions include Think Differently. It recognizes partners who deploy creative and unique solutions to pursue customer transformation beyond transaction engagement.

Incubation, which specializes in distribution, honors pioneering distributors who are introducing innovative new vendor technologies to ASEAN channels through fostering ecosystem transformation and next-generation approaches. In addition to Creativity, it provides distributors with creative initiatives to enhance vendor value propositions and pioneering partner innovation initiatives, in line with the collective goal of driving ecosystem growth. I admit.

The nominations are currently open and will run until Friday, September 10. Nominations can be submitted by individuals, employees, employers, or business partners and are only for individuals and examples based in ASEAN. Finalists and winners selected by an executive review board consisting of business leaders from partners, vendors and distributors.

The Innovation Awards, set on Thursday, December 2, will run as a virtual celebration event to bring the ecosystem together under the Channel Asia Roof.

2021 Innovation Awards Category:

Partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB, as well as pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers.

Innovation

Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established new solutions to enhance their customers’ level of innovation, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional service.

Innovation across ASEAN

Innovation across ASEAN recognizes partners who provide customer innovation headquartered in Southeast Asia. It is a market-leading specialist, growing in difficult end-user environments and generating new ideas and results through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is for partners headquartered in Southeast Asia as a global base for the enterprise. It is open to global headquarters, not a multinational company with a regional hub in Southeast Asia.

Startup innovation

Start-up Innovation recognizes market-leading start-ups that are building their own businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the ASEAN market. Note: All submissions must come from ASEAN-based start-ups starting operations after 1 July 2016.

Vendor innovation

Vendor innovation helps partners deliver innovative solutions and services to their customers, leading the market for engagement and realization across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking and specialists. Recognize vendors who operate the approach to

Distributor innovation

Distributor Innovation recognizes distributors leading ecosystem innovation and growth through a transformative approach to vendor involvement and partner enablement across core categories of hardware, software, specialists, incubation and creativity. increase.

Personal innovation

Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to the success of their customers, businesses and channels through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technology and marketing positions.

Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame recognizes long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in developing and strengthening ASEAN channels. Three individuals will be inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame in 2021 and will be determined by an executive committee of industry judges and former inductees.

