How to facilitate change management for digital transformation





Digital initiatives are more than just another project. They are the way of thinking.

Distributors can benefit from instilling digital technology internally and with their customers.

Incorporating a customer-first mindset is central to change management.

The Super Highway to Digital Transformation is full of speed bumps, detours, and some complete crashes, but now is the time for distributors to work on creating a digital ecosystem. During the MDMs Digital Distributor Summit, panelists discussed what it takes to implement a successful digital strategy in-house not only for customers and manufacturers, but for sales staff and other employees as a whole. From the beginning, according to Darren Taylor of FleetPrides, it helps distributors embrace the attitude that digital transformation is more than just a project, it’s a corporate mindset.

Taylor, senior vice president of marketing and digital, said it wasn’t about production or launching a website. It’s literally about changing the way you sell and serve your customers every day.

It affects everyone, not just customers, but the way headquarters and businesses deliver value to the field. This affects sales reps, branches, pricing and marketing, and executives.

According to Taylor, the key to providing a great customer experience is to lock the weapon to everyone, including internal sales, external sales, marketing, customers, and manufacturers. According to Taylor, just preparing the data doesn’t work.

According to Taylor, you need passionate people who can manage beyond collaboration leadership and functionality. When you do that, you need to have a common goal and a common vision. They need to know that you are going to board a boat and row with them and they are a team. Collaborative leadership is really important.

Rosechen, Head of WESCO Distribution Innovation Partnerships and Investment, has helped her company promote digital initiatives at 800 branches in 50 countries. Attracting customers into conversations for digital activities is one of the top priorities, according to Chen.

According to Chen, many new digital activities are expanding from procurement to warehousing, real-time visibility and road logistics. They are becoming standard behavior in many industries such as groceries and telemedicine.

Growing collaboration

According to Chen, the pandemic has increased the reliance on digital technologies such as video conference calls and further facilitated collaboration. Distributors can be more successful by instilling digital technology within their company and with their customers.

My role is particularly focused on developing an active innovation ecosystem using new technologies and ventures to actually facilitate collaboration with internal stakeholders and accelerate unique digital initiatives. I’m guessing. At the same time, really bring them to our customers, Chen said. Innovation and customer-first principles are deeply rooted in our culture as part of our core values.

When navigating these changes, we find that there are fears and obstacles. But it’s important to actually keep in mind that we really want to focus on our customers and bring value to our stakeholders.

Greg Chun, a consultant who retired from McNaughton-McKay’s vice president of marketing last year, said that as technology changes, so does the culture of the company and its employees.

Digital isn’t just about popping up websites, Chun said. This is part of a total solution that everyone needs to get together hand in hand.

Stanley Black & Deckers Colleen Romero spent time in both the distributor and manufacturer sectors during her career. She currently operates 350 digital e-commerce websites around the world.

According to Romero, I was sitting on either side of the desk, from the manufacturer to the distributor. Change management is very important because you can’t get people to do things. Training may be required. You can build skill sets, but you need to learn how to generate enthusiasm and use that enthusiasm to move your project forward. That’s probably my biggest learning.

Romero suggested that distributors consider internal and external sales teams to get everyone involved towards the goal of becoming a truly digital organization.

Chen said WESCO employs a highly trained sales team with technical expertise to take appropriate notes to enable digital projects. These sales teams go out to discuss with customers, better understand their goals and needs, and then return to WECSO’s engineering technical support team.

At the same time, Chen explained that there is another aspect that we are actually partnering with innovation labs and corporate ventures of our customers and partners. Create this feedback loop to hear about your insights.

We will continually reassess your priorities based on some of these conversations. Then feed them all well into your company’s change management to make sure you’re heading in the right direction.

Give sales a say in digital projects

Taylor said adopting a customer-first mindset is central to change management. Building a customer-first approach involves sharing information about customer behavior with sales staff, rather than relying solely on case studies. Taylor said it’s also important to give sales staff a say about how digital projects are shaped. Incorporating customer behavior provides a means of reporting measurements and customer feedback.

According to Taylor, the field team is also a customer, so speak up. You have to be careful about what you measure and be thoughtful about it, but give them a voice. Show them what you have done when you go and enhance something based on their feedback.

According to Taylor, the third leg for building change management for digital transformation is to teach employees to ask the right questions to their customers.

I don’t care what products they buy, he said. I care how they buy, who does it, and what their behavior is. Teaching people what questions to ask is somewhat cultural. See for yourself. Go to the customer and talk.

As a leader, it is your responsibility for yourself and your team to do that. But when you design things or enhance something, see for yourself and don’t rely on third-party information. There is no alternative.

Encourage sales teams and customers to adopt digital

There are many cultural obstacles and silos to adopt digital tools, as employees of all kinds are accustomed to doing things the way they normally do. In addition to having a mechanism that allows feedback from the sales team, it’s also important to get their support. Romero said distributors need to let the sales team know if feedback is being used or not.

When you use their feedback, you have to share it with them, Romero said. You also need to share it with them when you decide to disagree with the recommendations they make because of your budget or other priorities, or their nature. It’s all super, super important.

Romero said incentives are a powerful tool for getting salespeople involved. This includes making it part of the annual goal as a means of systematizing digital incentives. Distributors can offer higher fees for online orders and lower fees for offline orders. Distributors can also offer customers discounts on online orders. She said she could stand up to executives at a business meeting and talk about the importance of digital. You can send surveys, emails, and host as many webins as you need. But until rubber comes out on the road with incentive commissions as a true personal benefit to the sales team, it will be difficult to get the drastic change most people are looking for.

Education, education, education

According to Chun, in order to position how digital fits into a customer’s value proposition, distributors can conduct focus groups to understand how customers buy and promote that information internally. increase. Communicating that concept to employees is important to keep promoting the benefits and values ​​that internal and external salespeople must provide to their customers, Chun said. Finally, this is not rocket science, and everyone is convinced that it is. The concept of beta testing with people in the company is important. Knowing exactly what a digital solution can offer your customers, seeing how they fit, and telling them to the field, whether you’re deploying new features or not. I will be able to do it.

According to Taylor, distributor customers and manufacturers do not understand all the concepts of change management and digital transformation. It’s up to the distributor to familiarize everyone with the digital concept while showing how they can benefit from the digital concept in ways that competitors can’t offer. According to Taylor, they need to be told directly that they are not comfortable. They need to know that there is great support behind them if there is a data problem etc. If my customer has a problem, someone will jump to it because the last thing they want to do is to fall in front of their customer.

