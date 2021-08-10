How did you get here: Why Product Manager Nafisa Rawji says her role blends people’s skills with technical passion





Nafisa Rawji, Product Manager and Digital Strategist, aims to make professional opportunities more accessible. And we believe that technology is “one of the best conduits” to do so.

Rawji emigrated from Tanzania to the United States at the age of five. When planning her future as a young adult, she prioritized pursuing a sustainable career with rewards for a comfortable life. Her high aptitude for scholars as a marketing major at Temple University attracted recruitment from global consulting firm Deloitte. But that wasn’t her passion.

“Minorities are often not taught to take risks in our careers and I am a child of immigrants,” she told Technical.ly. “Main things [I focused on] After school, it was career sustainability and rewards. But consulting was neither fun nor exciting. “

Rawji wants to change his professional life and is inspired by his relationship with technology. As a black woman, she always liked the groupism of her community and saw technology as an easy way to connect with others like her. Growing up, she enjoyed coding and highlighting the Myspace profile. Her technical career as a product manager was intriguing to her.

According to Rawji, product managers are often referred to as the “mini CEO” of a company and manage the business strategy behind a particular product. They are fluid communicators and can put everything together for colleagues with different skill sets. They need to be confident enough for people to believe what they are saying, but they have enough personality for technical professionals like engineers and developers to be able to relate to them. Is required. She said that people’s ability to be human distinguishes between good product managers and good product managers.

“No matter how beautiful the code or how innovative it is, if you don’t connect the dots, it’s an artifact of a museum somewhere. I help technology to be understood economically and in the real world. Product Manager Nafisa Rawji

“This is one of the most sought after roles in technology,” she said. “Technology is becoming saturated in terms of products and innovation. No matter how beautiful the code or the innovation, if you don’t connect the dots, it becomes an artifact of some museum. [Product managers] It helps make technology meaningful both economically and in the real world. “

Rawji found a mentor in Deloitte and led him to become himself. She found out on which floor of her building the product manager was working, found an empty desk, sat down, and asked her secretary to make a nameplate. She listened to the discussions of the professionals around her every day. Eventually, she applied for a role and had the opportunity to begin her own product management career.

Looking back on his work, Rawji said he was surprised that all tech leaders or executive experts were trying to understand the job as they progressed. She has long had the belief that executives have all the answers, but since then she has learned that it’s okay not to know everything. She is also familiar with the value of networking in technology.

“Cross-disciplinary networking is just as important as networking with people I admire. I don’t have a degree in computer science [and] I’m not going to ask the engineers early, but it has had a negative impact on product success and personal growth, “she said. “It’s a person’s job at first, and we’re amazed at the number of assumptions we walk around. As we build software, we validate and invalidate assumptions. It applies to everything in life.”

Rawji does not believe that a bachelor’s degree in marketing is required in a career in product management. Occupations did not exist 15 years ago, and higher education is now being addressed in graduate programs.

“Talking to three different product managers, they all have different majors,” she said.

Currently an MBA candidate for the Wharton School of Business, Rosie looks forward to learning more about product leadership, startup development, and financial analysis. This is important for tech leaders, she said. By returning to school, she believes she is in a better position to prepare for everything beyond her career. “Going from poor immigrants to the world’s most prestigious business schools,” she said, adds additional importance to this step.

Rawji is inspired by the changes Wharton has made for a more comprehensive future. This includes hiring Dean Erica James, the first black dean in school history. The desire to increase racial equality in technology is also energizing the work Rawji does at Techsgiving. This non-profit is working to bring more blacks and browns, starting with K-12, into their tech career.

As her professional journey continues, Rawji wants to use the technology as a means of providing fairness to opportunities for other descendants of the African diaspora.

Michael Butler is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. -30-

