



By using graphene nanotubes in finger stalls made of conductive silicone, young Motrica scientists were able to create functional prostheses that could interact with touch screens. A cyber prosthesis with such capabilities is 10 to 15 times less expensive than the closest equivalent solution. Up to $ 30,000.

Today, more than 1.5 million people work with people around the world. According to the World Health Organization, only one in ten people in the world needs a prosthesis, and in developing countries this figure has dropped to just 5% of those who need it.

Vasiliy Khlebnikov, co-founder and chief development officer of Motorica, a Russian developer and manufacturer of functional cyber hands, said: Smart watch or smartphone. It not only restores the functionality of the hand, but also extends it.

The company’s various products include prosthetic hands that provide the ability to operate the touch screen. This function is made possible by a finger stall made of conductive silicone containing OCSiAlsTUBALL graphene nanotubes that can carry current from the human body. These fingertips, in their basic configuration, are attached to a body-powered bionic prosthesis. This technology works well for all types of modern touch screen displays.

Ilya Chekh, Co-Founder and General Director of Motorica, said: Silicon solves this problem without an additional current source. Upon request, we can manufacture finger stalls with touch screen capabilities on all fingers of the prosthesis, but index or little fingers are usually sufficient.

The range of applications of graphene nanotubes is further expanded. Flexible and ultra-strong graphene nanotubes resemble long human hair in shape. However, it is 50,000 times thinner than hair. Due to these unique morphologies and properties, graphene nanotubes give the material a new combination of properties. In addition to silicones, they are used in dozens of other polymers and electrochemical current sources.

