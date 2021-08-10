Google replaces structured data tools with promotional landing pages





Google has announced that URLs to Google’s Structured Data Tools are now redirected to landing pages. The landing page encourages users to try Google’s rich results page and links to the new Schema.org Structured Data Validator using almost invisible buttons.

Google announces that Schema.org’s structured data validator has been “stabilized”

The fact that the redirect announcement is hidden at the bottom of the December 2020 blog post page is strange, but it’s actually not the strangest thing about this announcement.

The blog post doesn’t say that the competing Schema.org validator isn’t in beta and is ready for action (which is normal), but rather … Google says it’s stable. ..

Google says Schema.org’s structured data validator is stable Google: “Schema markup validator is stable …”

Stabilization is the term used for inpatients whose condition has stopped worsening.

The contents of the announcement are as follows.

“Updated August 9, 2021: The schema markup validator is stable and Google redirects the structured data testing tool to the landing page so you can choose the right tool.”

Is Google’s landing page for promotional purposes?

The new landing page has a promotional effect as it actively encourages visitors to use Google’s rich results page first.

“Google recommends starting with a rich result test …”

When it comes to competing Schema.org validators, Google uses less flattering words like “general” and describes them in the context of those who don’t have competitors.

“For general schema validation … No Google-specific validation.”

Given that this is a URL bookmarked by obsolete validator users, Google is unique to its users at the expense of competing Schema.org tools that are most likely to satisfy older validator users. Seems to recommend the tool.

Google Structured Data Testing Tool

The Structured Data Testing Tool has tested whether structured data is valid. Negative answers were categorized as either warnings or errors.

This tool was highly appreciated because it helps troubleshoot structured data.

The sandbox feature allowed the tool to make direct changes to explore possible solutions to the error, providing an interactive way to learn about structured data code.

All of these useful features are available in non-Google Structured Data Validators on Schema.org.

Screenshot of the Schema.org Structured Data Validator

Slow retirement of structured data testing tools

Google announced in July 2020 that the Structured Data Testing Tool will be deprecated and more Google-specific rich result testing will be adopted.

Many publishers were angry that Google’s structured data validator was deprecated.

Therefore, in December 2020, Google announced that the Structured Data Testing Tool will never disappear and will continue to exist on Schema.org.

This announcement acknowledges the disappointment felt by SEO and the web development community.

“Since then, we’ve been listening to your feedback and would like to provide you with the latest information on what the future of structured data testing tools will look like.

To better support open standards and development experiences, we are moving to a new domain that serves the schema.org community. The main purpose of the tool is to ensure that the syntax and markup conform to the schema.org standard. “

The new Schema.org validator is located at validator.schema.org, but its use was subtly discouraged because it was labeled as a tool under development.

Google’s structured data URL redirects to landing page

Google is currently redirecting the URL of the old Structured Data Validator to a landing page that facilitates the use of Google’s Rich Results Testing Tool and also links to the new Schema Markup Validator Tool.

Google promotes the Rich Results Testing Tool by encouraging users to stand out to start with.

It makes sense that the old validator is gone and there is a landing page that explains the location of the new schema markup validator.

However, this page is beyond the scope of the explanation.

Does Google use the dark pattern?

Dark patterns are a way of presenting information in a way that looks like a choice, but are often designed to guide users to make the decisions the company wants, contrary to the best interests of the user. ..

Researchers use dark patterns to make it harder for Google and other tech companies to opt out of privacy breaches and make it very easy to opt in, thus giving up privacy to users (Deceived). By Design, PDF) and so on.

A typical dark pattern trick is to make the buttons that you want the user to select stand out and fade in with the buttons that you don’t want the user to select in the background.

Google uses a bright blue button to link to the Rich Results Tool and a white button that fades into the white web page of the competing structured data validator.

Here’s a screenshot of the button that Google uses for its new landing page’s rich results tool.

Highly visible button

The buttons in the Schema.org test tool appear white on pages with a white background.

Almost invisible button to competing validators

It’s as if Google is proactively giving people looking for validators access to their own rich result tools, while hiding links to competing tools by whitening the buttons to blend in with the background. Seems to encourage.

The 53-word description of Google’s Rich Results Tool spews out all the features it has.

The 16-word description of the Schema.org tool uses 30% of the words to indicate what the tool does not have.

You decide what choices Google encourages visitors to make …

Schema.org validator is “stabilized”

Google seems to encourage users to use their own tools, but the new Schema.org tool is up and running and ready to go. The landing page says it’s still in beta, but that message could probably be removed shortly.

Quote

Official Schema.org Structured Data Validator

Google’s new landing page

Google Announces December 2020 Schema.org Tool Updated Structured Data Testing Tool

