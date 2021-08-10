Move with the times: Diagnostic package changes-Med-Tech Innovation





Paxxus explains how pandemics have accelerated the transformation of medical device package makers, especially in the diagnostic field.

How much do you think the diagnostic situation changed during the pandemic?

Pandemics contribute to the incredible change in diagnostic testing. Many diagnostic companies are in the process of bringing to market entirely new methods and platforms that address new challenges throughout the supply chain. As testing continues to boom in both clinical and home environments, the scale and volume of demand for new creative formats has increased significantly. From detecting allergies to identifying genetic risks at home, consumers’ ability to manage their own health has led to widespread recognition and acceptance of many new diagnostic platforms and tests. As a result, the diagnostic environment is exponentially increasing the number of new players who want to better support their patients in all settings.

How has this affected people, like yourself, who work in the packaging of medical devices?

With the explosive growth of new players and methods in the diagnostic field, packaging suppliers like us needed to quickly pivot on the focus of manufacturing. During the first months of the pandemic, we quickly realized the need to prioritize the provision of materials for diagnostic test kits. We worked with our partners to quickly recommend primary packaging materials and identify suitable materials that could be used in combination with components within diagnostic devices. By providing pre-designed solutions and developing new structures to meet specific requirements, we were able to support some of the leading companies that have introduced new tests to the market.

Now that people are accustomed to testing at home, how do you think this will affect those who work within the diagnostic package in the future?

Human factors have already had a significant impact on the development of devices and their respective packages, and this focus is expected to continue to grow. Many home tests are performed by potentially untrained consumers in an uncontrolled environment compared to clinical settings. Consumer storage, opening, and sample collection techniques are important considerations for device manufacturers and package suppliers, as all these factors can have an undesired effect on home test results. As a supplier of health care packages, one of our top priorities is to reduce the risk to our patients. As our products reach consumers, we have developed specific materials that are more durable and can withstand harsh distribution cycles. The material may also require enhanced barrier properties to promote long shelf life and to resist moisture and light in uncontrolled environments such as medicine racks in humid bathrooms. Finally, unlike clinical settings, consumers have complete control over their choice of diagnostic tests at home. Ease of use and attractive shelves are new and important considerations for diagnostic equipment manufacturers when working with packaging suppliers. The product should look reliable and safe to the consumer, and the package should provide simple and intuitive access to the device.

How do you adapt when this part of the market is undergoing a period of rapid change?

Placing the right material building blocks that can be quickly combined to meet the evolving needs and requirements of the industry is very important. We are proud to offer a portfolio of engineering materials that can be adjusted for use as primary packaging or internal components, especially for the diagnostic market. In addition to products that directly support diagnostic companies, our technical team loves to support fast-moving projects. We frequently work with our clients to develop solutions that meet new and challenging requirements, including unmanageable chemical reagents.

What considerations do you need to consider when packaging new innovations in diagnostics?

There are some additional factors to consider when packaging a new diagnostic product. Our team needs to identify possible interactions between the diagnostic component itself and the proposed package so that the device can display accurate results. In addition, device protection is essential until the product reaches its final destination. Barrier properties are designed on a product-by-product basis, not only protecting light and the environment, but also ensuring the containment of aggressive chemicals throughout the product journey. Other considerations to consider with the client are how to access new devices and how to release reagents. For example, does the material need to be exfoliated or penetrated with a certain force to release the reagent? Does the device package require an accurate linear tier for easy user access? Can the package withstand the expected distribution channels, including consumer handling? These and others are all considerations for designing packages for new innovations in diagnostics.

How difficult is it for medical device packaging companies to keep up with the pace of change, given the growing focus on sustainability coupled with changing diagnostics?

We have been able to keep up with the rate of change, but the rapid change in priorities presents a new set of challenges in terms of sustainability. We see this as an opportunity to promote and expand the delivery of sustainable products. For example, you can help clients use less material in their packages or switch to a single-material solution to support sustainability initiatives. In addition to leveraging sustainable components, it is important to work closely with MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities) and advanced recyclers to innovate and expand the sustainable packaging options available on the market. I know there is.

Then what important solution do you need to address these issues?

We recognize that sustainable thinking needs to extend beyond the packaging of primary devices. Down gauge foil pouches, flow wrap materials, and single polymer barrier overlaps are popular among diagnostic companies seeking to promote the sustainability of primary packages, but also consider key components within the actual diagnostic device. need to do it. AccuPierce, a pierceable aluminum foil lid, is recommended for internal applications that require chemical resistance (such as critical assay reagents).

