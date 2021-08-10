Amazon veteran Devesh Mishra joins Deliveroo as Chief Technology Officer — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Sitting on the executive team, he will start work in early September.

He is from Amazon, where he has spent the last 16 years.

More recently, Mishra is the vice president of global supply chains for e-commerce giants, overseeing a team of thousands of engineers, data scientists and product managers, and running a supply chain across 185 markets. I did.

Prior to that, he was Director of Amazons WW Inventory Buy and Sourcing, responsible for more than 200 product lines in nine countries and supporting more than $ 40 billion in revenue.

Next stage

Dan Winn, Chief Technology Officer of Deliveroos, will continue to play that role.

Current Chief Product Officer Akshay Navle hits yesterday’s highest share since listing on the London Stock Exchange in March after revealing that German rival Delivery Hero has acquired a 5% stake. Resign the company that has reached. Another opportunity at an unnamed FinTech startup.

Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: Devesh is a world-class technician and we are delighted to have joined the team.

He has a unique and unparalleled experience of how technology can help grow our business and deliver the world’s leading consumer experience.

He helps take Deliveroo to the next stage of our journey. Devesh works with the team to provide consumers, restaurants, grocery partners and riders with a unique experience and develop new innovations to become the definitive online food company.

Mishra’s comment: I am humble and excited to join Will and the Deliveroo team to become the definitive food company. Being a builder in nature, he loves building cutting-edge technologies and products to deliver the best customer experience and expand his business globally.

We are at a turning point in the relationship between our customers’ eating habits and food. We are excited to be part of a leader in that change in such a large and important market.

Deliveroo has reached a very remarkable scale with remarkable growth rates, but now there are many opportunities and much to do. We are pleased to join this award-winning team and contribute to entrepreneurship and a culture of innovation.

