Google’s Larry Page Pandemic Enters New Zealand During Permitted Residence





Google’s billionaire co-founder Larry Page has been granted residence in New Zealand. Page applied for residence last November, but was unable to process the application because he was abroad at the time. He entered New Zealand in January this year, but the border was still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was allowed to live in February under the category for wealthy investors. One of the wealthiest men in the world, 48-year-old Page, was admitted to New Zealand to apply for emergency care involving his son, who had to evacuate from Fiji.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, New Zealand has been able to curb infection rates by denying foreign travelers from entering the country. It recently launched a travel bubble with Australia, allowing only citizens, permanent residents, and special cases to enter Australia. Authorized persons must spend two weeks in a government-run quarantine facility. However, many have questioned Jacinda Ardern’s government about the entry of the page.

When Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was processed and approved on February 4, 2021. CNBC says it is from the New Zealand Immigration Bureau.

On Thursday, Health Minister Andrew Little told Congress that New Zealand received nearly 100 medical evacuation requests annually and was advised that all normal measures would be taken in this case.

About 5 million people live in New Zealand, which has a small population. It is considered one of the best places to live because it is relatively self-sustaining in terms of food and energy. It also has a warm climate.

In the visa-processed category of the page, the applicant must have NZ $ 10 million (approximately Rs 52) to invest in New Zealand over a three-year period.

In December 2019, Page resigned as CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. He replaced his current CEO, Sundar Pichai.

