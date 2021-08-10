Pandemic paves the way for innovative hybrid healthcare-Med-Tech Innovation





Mayaward, Associate Director of Gresham House Ventures, writes about what it means for a pandemic to easily achieve a hybrid healthcare model.

The NHS’s heroic capabilities have been demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but last year it also exposed long-standing limitations and vulnerabilities in underfunded healthcare systems.

An estimated 100,000 blank posts and staff turnovers are expected to increase due to emotional malaise, and the medical service workforce will grow further as the population ages. By 2030, one in five people in the UK will be 65 or older, and the cost of the NHS will be 2.5 times higher than the average age of 30.

However, a wave of private investment is flowing into this sector. We are seeing a new type of hybrid healthcare system emerging that has partially narrowed the significant supply-demand gap by innovative companies that are accelerating the structural changes brought about by the pandemic.

Big crises often trigger innovation. Just as the Great Fire of London taught city planners to build a smarter and more resistant urban environment, COVID-19 could help create a more efficient medical system.

COVID catalyst

Healthcare was previously behind in technological adoption, but pandemics have accelerated both adoption and adoption of digital health solutions. The modernization opportunity has won the support of medical professionals and patients who have directly witnessed the practical application of digitization during a pandemic.

In particular, pandemics are accelerating remote patient monitoring via digital medical devices. Wearable healthcare technologies are becoming smaller, cheaper, and more accurate. This allows devices to be combined with digital applications to provide real-time health insights and long-term datasets. This is especially useful when supporting people suffering from chronic illness.

For example, during COVID-19, oximeters have been used to keep patients away from the hospital. If the patient’s readings begin to decline, the medical professional will be notified and can intervene. Remote technology is increasingly being applied to hospitals and long-term care facilities. Hospitals and long-term care facilities can use indoor wireless surveillance devices to detect falls and vital changes and alert healthcare professionals of incidents and patient deterioration, rather than physically to patients.

It supports a wide range of patient empowerment trends. Patients can change their active lifestyle and improve their health based on self-analysis using digital devices and software. This saves time and money on the medical system in the long run.

Technically-enabled diagnostic and imaging tools should also help ensure a higher degree of standardization. Although there is a significant shortage of radiologists in the UK, a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to perform initial screening of MRI or CT and is validated by radiologists makes better use of medical professionals’ time. And often provide more consistent results.

As a result, the line between primary and secondary care is blurred, with technology that facilitates more integrated health care delivery in regional ecosystems involving pharmacies and community providers, as well as primary and secondary care providers. You should see many digital providers across healthcare institutions. As such, digitization needs to actively support the transition to integrated care systems.

Frontline companies

These new hybrid healthcare solutions offer significant investment opportunities. The digital healthcare software and services companies we invest in are leveraging technology to better support clinical outcomes and increase access to healthcare professionals. This is to ensure that patients have access to the right support at the right time and in the right format.

For example, eConsult, a digital triage service provider for GP surgery, currently has a market share of approximately 50% and covers over 3,300 GP practices as a result of accelerated growth. Developed by a clinician, this service can remotely close about 70% of cases that are very beneficial in optimizing resource and capital allocation.

Hybrid healthcare systems can improve patient outcomes and better utilize timeless healthcare professionals, but a long-term approach is essential. This is where the active involvement and deep network of venture capital trusts focused on healthcare can provide support and long-term capital.

For example, our network makes it possible to ensure that private healthcare providers have diverse skill sets. Following our recommendations, eConsult has recently appointed a deep experience of non-executive directors in driving growth through the development of effective proposals.

Venture capital trusts with proven capabilities to expand small and innovative businesses will help pave the way for a better medical future.

