Twitter’s photo cropping algorithm prefers young, beautiful, light-skinned faces





Twitter has announced the results of a public contest to find algorithm biases in photo cropping systems. The company disabled automatic photo cropping in March after an experiment by Twitter users last year suggested that it prefers white faces to black faces. Then we started an algorithmic bug bounty to analyze the problem in more detail.

Competition confirmed these early discoveries. The top entry shows that Twitter’s trimming algorithm prefers faces that are slim, young, have bright or warm skin tones and smooth skin textures, and typically have feminine facial features. rice field. The 2nd and 3rd place entries show that the system is biased towards white or gray-haired people, suggesting age discrimination and prioritizing English over the Arabic script in the image.

You create these filters because you think they are beautiful and you train your model.

In the presentation of these results at the DEF CON 29 conference, Rumman Chowdhury, director of the Twitter META team (studying machine learning ethics, transparency and accountability), participated in demonstrating the actual impact of algorithm bias. Praised the person.

When thinking about model bias, it’s not just academic or […] But how it works with our thinking in society, says Chowdhury. I use phrases that imitate the art of imitating life. I create these filters because I think they are beautiful. As a result, you train your model and promote the unrealistic notion of what it means to be attractive.

The award-winning work used GAN to generate different faces depending on skin color, width, masculine and feminine traits. Image: Bogdan Kulynych

The winner of the contest, who won the award of up to $ 3,500, was Bogdan Kulynych, a graduate student at the Swiss research university EPFL. Kulynych used an AI program called StyleGAN2 to generate a number of realistic faces that vary with skin color, female and male facial features, and slimness. Then I fed these variants into Twitter’s photo cropping algorithm to find out which one was better.

As Kulynych puts it together, the biases of these algorithms amplify the social biases and literally cut out people who don’t meet their weight, age, and skin color algorithm preferences.

Such prejudices are more prevalent than you might think. Another participant in the contest, Vincenzodi Cicco, gained special mention with an innovative approach, and also showed that image cropping algorithms prioritize light-skinned emojis over dark-skinned emojis. I did. The third-place entry by Roya Pakzad, founder of tech advocacy group Taraaz, reveals that it extends to biased features. Pakzads uses English and Arabic scripts to compare memes and shows that the algorithm regularly crops images to highlight English text.

An example of a meme used by Roya Pakzad to look for bias towards English with the Twitter algorithm. Image: Roya Pakzad

The consequences of Twitter’s bias competition may seem disappointing, but it confirms the prevalent nature of social bias in algorithmic systems, but these are by tech companies opening the system to external scrutiny. It also shows how to combat the problem of. Chowdhury says that the ability of those who participate in such competitions to dig deeper into certain types of harm and prejudice is something that corporate teams cannot afford.

Twitter’s open approach contrasts with the reaction from other tech companies when faced with similar issues. For example, when researchers led by Joy Buolamwini of MIT discovered racial and gender prejudices in Amazon’s facial recognition algorithms, the company launched a large-scale campaign to undermine the credibility of stakeholders and their work. Was misleading and called false. After several months of dispute over the findings, Amazon finally forgave and temporarily banned law enforcement agencies from using these same algorithms.

Patrick Hall, a judge at the Twitter competition and an AI researcher working on algorithmic discrimination, emphasized that such biases exist in all AI systems and companies need to be proactive in finding them. did. According to Hall, AI and machine learning are in the era of western pioneering, no matter how skilled the data science team may be. If you haven’t found your bug, or if the bug bounty hasn’t found your bug, who is finding your bug? Because you definitely have a bug.

