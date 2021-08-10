VC bets on European startups building HR technology for remote work





VC continues to make big bets on remote work as a cure for talent shortages, investing more in companies that promote the hiring and management of workers abroad.

The latest funded European company launched the $ 24 million Series A on Tuesday at German startup WorkMotion, expanding its platform for hiring and managing employees abroad. The round was led by Activant Capital and was the first investment in Germany by the US Growth Equity Fund.

WorkMotion co-founder Carsten Lebtig says there is a war over talent and talent shortages in Europe, especially in high-growth companies like start-ups.

Over the past two years, investors and founders have adopted more remote work to give startups access to a pool of new talent and innovations held by hubs such as Silicon Valley and London. It has come to claim to break the traditional geographical monopoly on. However, hiring and managing remote teams can also be a compliance and paperwork challenge for small and medium-sized businesses with low budgets.

WorkMotion helps companies hire non-corporate employees and handles the creation of employment contracts in compliance with the laws of their respective countries of employment and the laws of the company’s headquarters. WorkMotion then hires employees locally, who work for their customers.

European companies that enable remote employment

Companies that help companies hire remotely have existed for decades, but during the pandemic, new technology-enabled cohorts emerged in the United States and Europe.

Other European companies that are assisted in recruiting and supporting remote teams include Remote, which became Portguals’ fifth unicorn after completing a $ 150 million round last month. Remote provides a platform to help businesses hire and pay employees from anywhere in the world and cover international payroll, taxes and immigration services. Israeli company Papaya Global also raised $ 100 million in Series C in March of this year for global workforce management services.

Jobvan der Voort, co-founder of Remote, spoke with Sifted last year and said he expects 40% of workers to continue to play hybrid or fully remote roles after the pandemic is over.

The work itself moves towards giving you more freedom. The best employers provide everything you need to do your best job, and that doesn’t mean a cozy office in a metropolitan area. Equipment, freedom of time and work, and generous benefits that make life easier.

Other notable rounds of 2021 include London-born Oyster $ 50 million Series B to build an HR platform for distributed teams in June, just months after procuring Series A. It will be. Early on, Dublin-based Boundless raised 2.5 million seed rounds. In June, Fyrfly Venture Partners and Ada Ventures helped companies with remote recruitment compliance issues, and Omnipresent raised an 11m Series A in January.

Compared to competitors like Remote, WorkMotions Lebtig states that the benefits of WorkMotions come from Germany, where labor laws are strict.

According to Lebtig, about half of the workMotions clients hire come from Spain, the United Kingdom, Poland, India and Germany. WorkMotion charges a flat rate for each employee and sets prices in stages according to the number of employees.

Relocation and remote adoption

At the same time, some start-ups and policy makers are betting that companies still want to move their staff to the field. Among them is Jobbatical, a talent transfer startup that has recently partnered with the Berlin Immigration Department to expedite immigration applications.

Last month, the French government also announced that it has expanded its technical visa system to target more foreigners. This measure includes a new team to support applicants and partnerships with banks and apartment providers to help provide streamlined services to those arriving in the country. According to the French government, two-thirds of French start-ups say their primary concern is how to hire the right people to drive growth.

WorkMotions Lebtig states that Manichaeists do not believe in the difference between being completely distant and completely distant, or being distant and relocating.

We don’t think every company needs to be 100% remote. We believe that the way we work will change, but we always have our headquarters somewhere.

Lebtig says he sees great opportunities for companies to fully comply with labor and tax laws while allowing employees to work from home temporarily. In other words, someone in Germany who works for a German company can work from Spain for two weeks. Many companies say they work their employees from anywhere, but everywhere usually means where the legal entity is, Lebtig says.

Eleanor Warnock is a commissioning editor for Sifteds.She tweets from @misssaxbys

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sifted.eu/articles/workmotion-remote-hiring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos