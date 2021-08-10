Google Pixel 6 Tensor may be an unreleased Samsung Exynos chip





Google has made a big wave by releasing information about upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Important among these details was the announcement of the Tensor system-on-chip designed by Google. Neither Pixel smartphone uses Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon silicon like its predecessors.

Instead, Google has more control over the hardware, much like Apple does with the A-series Bionic chips on the iPhone and iPad. In fact, Tensor could help Pixel 6 become a true competitor to the iPhone 13.

When I was still calling the Tensor Whitechapel, I heard rumors that Google is working closely with Samsung on chip design and development. This means that Tensor has a lot of Exynos (Samsung’s homemade chip line) DNA. However, some in-depth work by the site Galaxy Club (Netherlands) has shown that it may be Tensor’s official designation in Samsung’s portfolio.

Samsung’s hardcore fans may remember the news of the Exynos 9855, which never saw the light of day on consumer devices. The 9855 is probably just below the Exynos 9925, which is clearly visible as the Exynos 2200 and may be included in the international model of the Galaxy S22. It may have an AMD GPU based on the company’s RDNA2 architecture.

GalaxyClub claims that Exynos 9855 also has a different codename, Whitechapel. Yes, you know where this is going. This unreleased chip could actually be the Tensor itself. If so, you’ll know where it’s in Samsung’s portfolio. The Exynos 9855 is theoretically somewhere between the Exynos 9840 (also known as the Exynos 2100) found in some international models of the Galaxy S21 and the upcoming Exynos 2200.

It’s a bit of a leap to think that the Pixel 6 will perform as well as the non-Snapdragon Galaxy S21, but it’s possible thanks to the Galaxy Club’s digging. You’ll have to pick up the Pixel 6 and wait to see the performance of your smartphone in person, but this work done by the Galaxy Club further supports the leaks we’ve heard earlier this year.

Can Tensor be the beginning of more Exynos (or Exynos-based) chips in the US? It’s not clear yet, but it’s great to see Qualcomm face fierce competition with one of its biggest buyers. As for the Pixel 6 itself, Tensor has a lot of potential in terms of AI and machine learning capabilities. However, if the Tensor is actually supposed to be an Exynos 9855, it could itself be a powerful chip.

