HP Announces New Detachable All-in-One Chrome OS Computer





HP is announcing two new Chrome OS computers in its consumer lineup. The first is Chromebase AiO. This is an all-in-one desktop computer with a screen that can be rotated from landscape to portrait. The second is the Chromebook x2 11, which is lightweight and removable for easy transition from laptop to tablet mode. The company is also announcing the new Works With Chromebook certified 24-inch USB-C monitor.

All three new products are designed for students, families and consumers. Chromebase AiO will be available on HP, Amazon and Best Buy this month, and Chromebook x211 will be available on Best Buy this month and the HP website in October. Both computers start at $ 599.99 with a basic configuration. The M24fd USB-C monitor will be available in October directly from HP for $ 249.99.

The HP Chromebase AiO Chromebase AiOs 21.5-inch touchscreen display can be rotated from landscape to portrait. Photo: HP

Over $ 600, the Chromebase AiO is the first all-in-one Chrome OS desktop to have a rotating display. Its 21.5-inch touchscreen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and comes with either an Intel Pentium Gold processor or a 10th generation Core i3 chip. The basic Pentium Gold configuration has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. You can get up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD on the upgraded model, but strangely, there is no configuration that can use 8GB of RAM.

The Chromebase AiO’s conical base is made of aluminum and features dual 5 watt speakers, four ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5-megapixel camera is available for video calls. You can use Chromebases’ built-in shutter to selectively disable the camera or microphone. The box contains a wireless mouse and keyboard.

All Chromebase AiOs ports are on the back. Photo: HP

There is no height adjustment, but in addition to the ability to rotate from landscape to portrait, you can tilt the screen back 20 degrees. According to HP, portrait mode makes it easy to read long web pages and work with documents. I had the opportunity to test a prototype version of Chromebase AiO to see how useful the rotating screen really is. You can read my impression here.

HP Chromebook x2 11 Chromebook x2 11 with Qualcomm comes with a removable keyboard, kickstand, and rechargeable pen. Photo: HP

The Chromebook x2 11 is an 11-inch ChromeOS tablet that comes with a magnetic keyboard and kickstand for use in laptop mode. It features a Qualcomms Snapdragon 7c processor (a first generation chip, not a recently announced second generation version) and an optional 4G LTE connection (not 5G). HP claims that the charging interval lasts up to 11 hours.

The 11-inch touchscreen display has a 3: 2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1440. The tablet itself is made of aluminum and has two USB-C ports for charging and data transfer and a microSD card reader. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for biometric login, and the dual speakers provide voice. Unfortunately, HP couldn’t find space for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 5-megapixel camera can be used for video calls, and the 8-megapixel camera is on the back for photography and document scanning.

The x2 11s display has a highly productive 3: 2 aspect ratio. Photo: HP

The Chromebook x2 11 is available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. LTE-equipped models come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The box contains a wireless pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the x211 to charge it. It can be used to take notes and sketch in Google’s new cursive progressive web app. The x2 11 will be the first device on the market with the Cursive app. Google says it will be available on other Chrome OS devices in the future.

The HP M24fdUSB-C Monitor M24fdUSB-C is certified for plug and play with Chromebooks. Photo: HP

The M24fd is a GooglesWorks With Chromebook certified USB-C monitor that’s easy to set up on your Chrome OS laptop. It can deliver up to 65 watts of power to laptops connected via a USB-C cable. Alternatively, you can connect to other devices via HDMI (1.4) or VGA. Monitors for other peripherals also have two USB-A ports.

The 23.8-inch display is IPS and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. According to HP, the horizontal and vertical viewing angles are 178 degrees and support AMD’s FreeSync technology for more fluid gameplay with refresh rates up to 75Hz. The brightness is rated up to 300 nits, and the display itself has an anti-glare coating. HP claims up to 99% coverage of the sRGB color space.

In addition to the USB-C port, the M24fd has HDMI, VGA, and two USB-A ports. Photo: HP

The removable stand of the M24fds does not rotate like the Chromebase AiO, but it can be tilted from -5 degrees to +25 degrees. However, there is no height adjustment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/10/22615788/hp-chromebook-x2-11-chromebase-aio-m24fd-works-with-chromebook-monitor-news-price-specs-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos