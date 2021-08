Twitter photo cropping algorithms are racists, sexists, etc.-9to5Mac

Twitter’s photo cropping feature, which uses machine learning to determine which part of a photo to display in a user feed, was racist and sexist when it turned out last year that it was likely to crop blacks and women. He was accused of being a racist.

The company has announced bug bounties to those who can prove the bias of the algorithm and is currently nominating winners who have proved various biases …

Background

When you upload a portrait photo to Twitter, the system automatically creates a crop to display the landscape version in people’s feeds. The full version is only displayed when the user taps or clicks.

Twitter users have begun to realize that crops are more likely to show white men than black women if the pictures show people of different skin tones and genders.

The company responded by displaying an untrimmed version, but also announced internal research and external competition to prove algorithm bias. We announced the results of this tournament.

Results of Twitter Photo Cropping Contest

The Twitter Engineering account tweeted a link to the results and presentation video (below).

First place was @hiddenmarkov, whose submission showed how the algorithm’s internal scoring model could be gamed by applying a beauty filter. This shows how the algorithmic model amplifies real bias and social expectations for beauty.

Second place is @halt_ai, who found that the saliency algorithm persists marginalization. For example, images of the elderly and disabled were further marginalized by cropping them from photographs to enhance spatial gaze bias.

Third is @RoyaPak, who experimented with Twitter’s saliency algorithm using bilingual memes. This entry shows how the algorithm prioritizes Latin script trimming over Arabic script and what this means in terms of harm to the variety of languages ​​online.

The most innovative algorithm bias bounty award is given to @ OxNaN. @ OxNaN investigated emoji-based communication and revealed an algorithmic bias in favor of emoji with light skin tones. This entry shows how the image’s prominence changes when the photo is adjusted properly.

The complete results confirmed racial discrimination, gender discrimination, age discrimination, disability discrimination, etc. One participant noticed that the algorithm prefers light-skinned emojis to dark-skinned emojis.

Twitter links to the code for each award-winning entry on Github.

The challenge for Twitter is to fix these biases. This can be a more difficult task than proving that a bias exists.

Image: Teller Report

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/08/10/twitter-photo-cropping-algorithms-are-racist-sexist-and-more-admits-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos