Galaxy Watch 4: Samsung is the only manufacturer of WearOS 3 smartwatches for now





On Wednesday, August 11th, Samsung will announce several new smartwatches. The widely rumored Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It’s not Samsung that most often gains or loses from the success of these watches, but Google.

For years, I’ve been blaming the lack of good smartwatch options for Android phones. The Android ecosystem is unmatched by the quality and practicality of the Apple Watch. The pace of wearable development may still grow, as mobile phone development seems slow. And without a viable alternative for Android users, Apple is more likely than ever to strip users (or prevent iPhone owners from trying Android).

Finally, Google seems ready to make a powerful attempt to finally return to wearable games. But despite rumors that it bought Fitbit and Google is working on some Pixel watch, Samsung takes the first step in the Wear OS 3 smartwatch.

Samsung first opened its doors with Wear OS 3

These are based on a collaboration between Google and Samsung announced at Google IO earlier this year. In essence, Samsung has abandoned the custom Tizen OS for watches and instead is offering some of it to Google’s newly activated version of the dying Wear OS. Both Google and Samsung are committed to better battery life, better software experience, and support for more robust third-party apps.

But creating a smartwatch that is better than the current Wear OS watch options is embarrassingly easy. Samsung has been doing that for years with Tizen Watch Watch, which really worked only well on Samsung devices and has been hampered by the support of terrible third-party apps. We often recommend the Galaxy watch as the best option for Android users, but the best is not the same as the great one.

It’s not just about improving the lower levels of either Wear OS or Tizen. There are low bars everywhere for Android users. As Wear OS stagnates, OnePlus, RealMe, Oppo, Fitbit and others are turning to their own simplified platforms that lack the features you’d expect from today’s smartwatches.

As a result, both Samsung and Google are under great pressure to create enough smartwatch pairs to make sure they don’t feel like they’re missing a smartwatch.

Obviously, you’ll have to wait to see your watch to see if Google and Samsung can handle that moment, but this first round of Samsung’s Wear OS 3 watches will be in Apple’s ecosystem or integration. It is unlikely to match. clock.

At the moment, there are only two Wear OS 3 watches that are sure to come out, Samsung. Fossil will manufacture watches for this holiday season, but will not boot on this new Wear OS 3 platform and will instead use the current disappointing software until updates are available. Beyond that, I don’t know what the Wear OS roadmap will look like. Many companies hoping to mass-produce Wear OS watches either favor their own platform or fully favor smartwatches.

Samsung will be the only provider of Wear OS 3 smartwatches for some time

This means that the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be the only game in town when it comes to competing with the Apple Watch. This is a problem for Google as the Samsung Galaxy Watch is designed with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem in mind.

Like Apple, Samsung is building an entire suite of related products and services for Android phones. It has its own headphone line, its own smart home control system, its own watch and its own fitness products. It also has its own voice-controlled virtual assistant.

Samsung smartwatches have always worked well on Samsung Galaxy phones, but it has been a pain on non-Samsung phones. They had to install multiple apps and plugins and came with confusing options for tracking fitness and health. It’s not yet known how closely these watches are related to Samsung’s ecosystem, but non-Samsung Android users may be postponed.

Smartwatches are increasingly defined by their ability to track different types of fitness and health. Samsung is confident that it will not hesitate to include many health-related sensors in future Galaxy Watches, but Samsung Health is not tackling the challenge of directly competing with Apple Health.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit adds to the complexity. Google said it wouldn’t stop using its own health tracking system, Google Fit. So, in theory, these watches have three different fitness tracking software options: Samsung, Google, and Fitbit.

More consumer choice at the expense of slightly confusing software is not necessarily a bad trade-off. The competition is good. But as the new standard bearer for Android smartwatches, we hope Samsung doesn’t overwhelm non-Samsung users into the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung is so dominant in the Android phone world that Samsung often feels like the only option in some areas. For at least the next few months, this will be the only option for Android users looking for a full-featured smartwatch running the latest software. Is it a lot of ecosystem power that Samsung handles it responsibly?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/10/22617462/galaxy-watch-4-classic-samsung-apple-watch-google-ecosystem

