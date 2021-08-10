How to unlock Gamora skins in Fortnite





Want to unlock Gamora skins in Fortnite? Gamora, the adopted daughter of the slaughter warlord Thanos, will make her debut in the latest season of Fortnite. Judging from recent tweets from Fortnite’s official account, Doctor Slone seems to be sending a rescue signal asking for help. Gamora is no stranger to the alien invasion. Her home planet was destroyed by Thanos and Chitauri, who eliminated half of the population.

You can wait for Gamora and Starlord to join the item shop on August 14, but there is a way to unlock Gamora for free. Epic will host the Gamora Cup on August 11th. In this tournament, the best duo teams compete with each other. The best performing teams in each region will receive free Gamora skin in addition to the back bling of the cloak.

Don’t worry if you’re not the best Fortnite player around, you just need to earn 8 points to unlock the Daughter of Thanos spray instantly. If you can unlock Gamora early, you will have the opportunity to destroy your opponent using a special skin for the next 3 days.

How to Participate in the Fortnite Gamora Cup

To participate in the Gamora Cup, your account must have two-step verification enabled and level 30 or higher. If you’re new to how these tournaments work, it’s worth reading the official rules.

The Gamora Cup is a three-hour duo tournament. During this 3-hour window, players can play up to 10 games in an attempt to earn as many points as possible. In Europe, the Gamora Cup begins at 6 pm BST and ends at 9 pm BST, which may vary by region.

The breakdown of the points of the Gamora Cup is as follows.

Victory Royale: 42 points 2nd place: 36 points 3rd place: 32 points 4th place: 30 points 5th place: 29 points 6th place: 28 points 7th place: 27 points 8th place: 26 points 9th place: 25 points 10th place: 24 points 11th place: 23 points 12th place: 22 points 13th place: 21 points 14th place: 20 points 15th place: 19 points 16th place: 18 points 17th place: 17 points 18th place: 16 points 19th place: 15 points 20th place: 14 points 21st place: 13 points 22nd place: 12 points 23rd place: 11 points 24th place: 10 points 25th to 29th place: 9 points 30 to 34th place: 6 points 35 to 39th place: 3 points 40 to 44th place: 2 points 45 ~ 50th place: 1 point Each elimination: 1 point

That’s all you need to know to unlock Gamora skins in Fortnite. Gamora skins are really cool, but there are plenty of other Fortnite skins available to unlock this season. The latest Fortnite season is about to end. See Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 8 Guide for everything that might be in the battle royale game next month.

