Pokemon Go Maker Nyantic Acquires 3D Scan App Scaniverse





The iOS app Scaniverse has been acquired by Niantic. Expect a 3D world scan in future AR games.

Screenshots by Scaniverse / Scott Stein / CNET

Another 3D scanning tool was acquired by a company looking to create a metaverse. A few weeks ago, Epic Games acquired the 3D asset repository Sketchfab. Niantic has acquired Scaniverse, a phone app that uses lidar to scan real-world objects.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Niantic’s plans to build augmented reality hardware and software that recognizes the real world and can blend virtual and real objects. Niantic plans its own AR glasses concept, but also works with companies such as Qualcomm and Microsoft.

Last year, Niantic acquired 6d.ai and built a crowdsourced real-world scan into a permanent AR-enabled map. Recently, Niantic announced a toolkit for creating real-world-based social AR experiences. The acquisition of Scaniverse aims to make the self-scanning part easier for phone users. Technicians can work with or without lidar. According to Niantic, the Scaniverse app will remain as a separate mobile download for mobile phones, and Scaniverse CEO Keith Ito will join Niantic’s engineering team.

Many companies have promised next-generation AR glasses that can fuse virtual and real, but none have yet emerged as mainstream products.

Niantic CEO John Hanke said the company’s prototype AR glasses already exist, but the final version isn’t ready yet. “We already have the first version of the hardware for in-house R & D, but this work is just beginning and we expect this to continue for years,” Hanke said of the company’s strategy for the world. As part of, we are watching more games “or reality channels”. AR’s Hanke, a fusion of real-world and entertainment, seems to be critical of some of Metaverse’s current concepts, aiming for another take that is completely layered into the real world.

“Going back to our vision of software and content, we’re imagining a future in the world that can be layered on top of the real world. For now, we’re calling these“ reality channels ”and naming our ideas. Think about Pokemon GO. Pokemon have been upgraded for smart glasses that wander your local park and appear to actually live in the world. In this future version, Pokemon will look like they are actually there, running around pedestrians passing by, hiding behind park benches, walking around. Buildings in the pastel colors of the Pokemon world. It may be tinged. The 10-story Pokemon GO Gym may rise above a local shopping center. When you meet other players on the street, they may appear to be transformed into costumes. Mario, Transformers, Marvel’s Superhero Universe, Wakanda’s World, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner, Sherlock Holmes, Nanseedrew, Malta’s Falcon, all of these, and countless mo res are reality channels you can turn on. Exists as, transforming everyday life into something a little more magical, intriguing, exciting, and above all, a little more fun. “

